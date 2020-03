View this post on Instagram

Physical distance ≠ social distance. Keep your #kisstance with your loved ones and stay safe by sharing a digital kiss. Join us in our donation for a good cause against #corona. Together with CATRICE & L.O.V we donate 500.000€ but all together we can make it 1 Mio €. 1. Post a digital kiss using the hashtag #kisstance 2. Tag @essence_cosmetics 3. Add your location For every post or story we add 5€ to our 500.000 € donation up to 1 Mio. €. Together we can do it – tag your friends to spread the word!