Η Βρετανική Ακαδημία Τεχνών Κινηματογράφου και Τηλεόρασης αποκάλυψε τις υποψηφιότητες για τα βραβεία της, τα BAFTA Film Awards, και όπως ήταν αναμενόμενο το «Dune» διεκδικεί διακρίσεις σε 11 από τις κατηγορίες. Παράλληλα, η ταινία «The Power of the Dog» είναι υποψήφια σε οκτώ κατηγορίες και το προσωπικό δράμα ενηλικίωσης «Belfast» σε έξι. Το κύκνειο άσμα του Ντάνιελ Κρεγκ ως Τζέιμς Μποντ, «No Time to Die», έλαβε πέντε υποψηφιότητες, όπως και το «Licorice Pizza» του Πολ Τόμας Άντερσον που διαδραματίζεται το 1970 το reboot μιούζικαλ «West Side Story» από τον Στίβεν Σπίλμπεργκ.

Δείτε στη συνέχεια τις υποψηφιότητες

Καλύτερη Ταινία

“ Belfast”

“ Don’t Look Up”

“ Dune”

“ Licorice Pizza”

“ The Power of the Dog”



Καλύτερη Βρετανική Ταινία

“ After Love”

“ Ali & Ava”

“ Belfast”

“ Boiling Point”

“ Cyrano”

“ Everybody’s Talking About Jamie”

“ House of Gucci”

“ Last Night in Soho”

“ No Time to Die”

“ Passing”

Καλύτερο Ντεμπούτο από Βρετανό σεναριογράφο, σκηνοθέτη και παραγωγό

After Love – Aleem Khan (writer/director)

Boiling Point – James Cummings (writer), Hester Ruoff (producer)

The Harder They Fall – Jeymes Samuel (writer/director)

Keyboard Fantasies – Posy Dixon (writer/director), Liv Proctor (producer)

Μη Αγγλόφωνη Ταινία

“ Drive My Car” – Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Teruhisa Yamamoto

“ The Hand of God” – Paolo Sorrentino, Lorenzo Mieli

“ Parallel Mothers” – Pedro Almodóvar, Agustín Almodóvar

“ Petite Maman” – Céline Sciamma, Bénédicte Couvreur

“ The Worst Person in the World” – Joachim Trier, Thomas Robsahm

Ταινία Animation

“ Encanto” – Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino, Clarke Spencer

“ Flee” – Jonas Poher Rasmussen. Monica Hellström

“ Luca” – Enrico Casarosa, Andrea Warren

“ The Mitchells Vs the Machines” – Mike Rianda, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller

Σκηνοθέτης

“ After Love” – Aleem Khan

“ Drive My Car” – Ryûsuke Hamaguchi

“ Happening” – Audrey Diwan

“ Licorice Pizza” – Paul Thomas Anderson

“ The Power of the Dog” – Jane Campion

“ Titane” – Julia Ducournau

Πρωτότυπο Σενάριο

“ Being the Ricardos” – Aaron Sorkin

“ Belfast” – Kenneth Branagh

“ Don’t Look Up” – Adam Mckay

“ King Richard” – Zach Baylin

“ Licorice Pizza” – Paul Thomas Anderson

Διασκευασμένο Σενάριο

“ Coda” – Siân Heder

“ Drive My Car” – Ryûsuke Hamaguchi

“ Dune” – Denis Villeneuve

“ The Lost Daughter” – Maggie Gyllenhaal

“ The Power of the Dog” – Jane Campion

Α’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος

Lady Gaga – “ House of Gucci”

Alana Haim – “ Licorice Pizza”

Emilia Jones – “ Coda”

Renate Reinsve – “ The Worst Person in the World”

Joanna Scanlan – “ After Love”

Tessa Thompson – “ Passing”

Α’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος

Adeel Akhtar – “ Ali & Ava”

Mahershala Ali – “ Swan Song”

Benedict Cumberbatch – “ The Power of the Dog”

Leonardo DiCaprio – “ Don’t Look Up”

Stephen Graham – “ Boiling Point”

Will Smith – “ King Richard”

Β’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος

Caitríona Balfe – “ Belfast”

Jessie Buckley – “ The Lost Daughter”

Ariana Debose – “ West Side Story”

Ann Dowd – “ Mass”

Aunjanue Ellis – “ King Richard”

Ruth Negga – “ Passing”

Β’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος

Mike Faist – “ West Side Story”

Ciarán Hinds – “ Belfast”

Troy Kotsur – “ Coda”

Woody Norman – “ C’mon C’mon”

Jesse Plemons – “ The Power of the Dog”

Kodi Smit-McPhee – “ The Power of the Dog”