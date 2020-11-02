Κυκλοφόρησε και επίσημα το “Fever” το νέο τραγούδι της Dua Lipa με την πολύ πετυχημένη τραγουδίστρια του Βελγίου, Angèle. Μπορούμε με σιγουριά να πούμε πως φέτος ήταν η χρονιά της Dua Lipa. Όχι μόνο κυκλοφόρησε το δεύτερο δίσκο της, Future Nostalgia, που αγκαλιάστηκε αρκετά θερμά από κοινό και κριτική, αλλά πριν λίγο καιρό, η ποπ σταρ κυκλοφόρησε και τη remix εκδοχή της φετινής της δουλειάς, το Club Future Nostalgia. Τα τραγούδια της γίνονται hit το ένα μετά από το άλλο, οι χορευτικές της ικανότητες είναι καλύτερες από ποτέ, είναι μία κούκλα και στην προσωπική της ζωή φαίνεται να βρίσκεται στα ουράνια, αφού βρίσκεται σε σχέση με τον Anwar Hadid.

Τώρα η Dua Lipa κυκλοφορεί ένα νέο κομμάτι με τίτλο “Fever”, στο οποίο συνεργάζεται με τη βελγίδα τραγουδίστρια Angèle και το οποίο συστήνει τη δεύτερη στα αγγλόφωνα κοινά.

fever dua lipa

Ακούτε το νέο κομμάτι, Fever, της Dua Lipa με την Angèle, παρακάτω:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.