Η επερχόμενη ταινία του James Gunn (του ανθρώπου πίσω από το Guardians of the Galaxy) The Suicide Squad έρχεται και επίσημα στους κινηματογράφους στις 19 Αυγούστου 2021– μία εβδομάδα αργότερα από την επίσημη πρεμιέρα της. Ωστόσο, οι πρώτες κριτικές είναι εδώ και μιλούν για μία ταινία πανέξυπνα βίαιη, απολαυστικά θεότρελη και φυσικά ξεκαρδιστική.
Αν και από τις πρώτες εβδομάδες των γυρισμάτων ακούμε ότι ο Gunn έχει μεγαλουργήσει με ταινία αυτή, η οποία είναι σύμφωνα με εκείνον «η πιο εκρηκτική της καριέρας του» (υποθέτουμε ότι το εννοεί και κυριολεκτικά), οι πρώτες κριτικές έρχονται να το επιβεβαιώσουν.
Το χρειαζόμασταν αυτό μετά τις… ανάμεικτες (έως πολύ κακές) κριτικές που πήρε το Suicide Squad του 2016.
#TheSuicideSquad is a gory & explosive time that perfectly encaptures the chaos & violence of the source material. The cast is excellent together and there’s never a dull moment. Unexpected & fun, one of DC’s best. pic.twitter.com/4LXhNjBo7m
— Film Poser™️ Gabriela🌈 (@gaby_burgos27) July 15, 2021
Any doubts you might have over #TheSuicideSquad will vanish after the outrageous opening. It’s a violent, hilarious and unpredictable blockbuster, and everyone will have their own favourite from the terrific cast. It’s just so entertaining that you’ll want to see again instantly. pic.twitter.com/kI8YjqZdsw
— Ian Sandwell (@ian_sandwell) July 15, 2021
I had the BEST time watching #TheSuicideSquad — it is a swing-for-the-fences kind of comic book movie & I love that. It’s big, bold & visually stunning. You will see James Gunn’s horror roots splattered all over this thing. It’s violent, but hilarious. Angry, but also VERY sweet. pic.twitter.com/qUbXQ75abt
— Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) July 15, 2021
#TheSuicideSquad is absolutely insane. Violent as hell, raunchy, unforgiving.
James Gunn is fully unleashed. It’s sometimes overwhelming. It has moments of heart, humor, action, emotion… all of it. Relentless.
There’s nothing like it. Damn! pic.twitter.com/GTTMR3EOJD
— BD (@BrandonDavisBD) July 15, 2021
