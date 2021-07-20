Η επερχόμενη ταινία του James Gunn (του ανθρώπου πίσω από το Guardians of the Galaxy) The Suicide Squad έρχεται και επίσημα στους κινηματογράφους στις 19 Αυγούστου 2021– μία εβδομάδα αργότερα από την επίσημη πρεμιέρα της. Ωστόσο, οι πρώτες κριτικές είναι εδώ και μιλούν για μία ταινία πανέξυπνα βίαιη, απολαυστικά θεότρελη και φυσικά ξεκαρδιστική.

Αν και από τις πρώτες εβδομάδες των γυρισμάτων ακούμε ότι ο Gunn έχει μεγαλουργήσει με ταινία αυτή, η οποία είναι σύμφωνα με εκείνον «η πιο εκρηκτική της καριέρας του» (υποθέτουμε ότι το εννοεί και κυριολεκτικά), οι πρώτες κριτικές έρχονται να το επιβεβαιώσουν.

Έχουμε υψηλές προσδοκίες από τον αγαπημένο σκηνοθέτη και την μη συμβατική ομάδα των Αντι-ηρώων και από ότι φαίνεται θα τις συναντήσουν. Στους ρόλους τους θα δούμε ξανά τους Margot Robbie, Viola Davis, Jai Courtney και Joel Kinnaman, οι οποίοι θα ενσαρκώσουν αντίστοιχα τους: Harley Quinn, Amanda Waller, Captain Boomerang και Rick Flag.

Τα νέα μέλη του ανσάμπλ cast είναι οι: Idris Elba ως Bloodsport, Michael Rooker ως Savant, John Cena ως Peace Maker, David Dastmalchian ως Polka Dot Man, Nathan Fillion ως TDK, Daniela Melchior ως Ratcatcher 2, Mayling NG ως Mongal, Peter Capaldi ως Thinker, Alice Braga ως Solsoria, Pete Davidson ως Blackguard, Sean Gunn ως Weasel, Flula Borg ως Javelin και Steve Agee ως King Shark.

Το χρειαζόμασταν αυτό μετά τις… ανάμεικτες (έως πολύ κακές) κριτικές που πήρε το Suicide Squad του 2016.

#TheSuicideSquad is a gory & explosive time that perfectly encaptures the chaos & violence of the source material. The cast is excellent together and there’s never a dull moment. Unexpected & fun, one of DC’s best. pic.twitter.com/4LXhNjBo7m

Any doubts you might have over #TheSuicideSquad will vanish after the outrageous opening. It’s a violent, hilarious and unpredictable blockbuster, and everyone will have their own favourite from the terrific cast. It’s just so entertaining that you’ll want to see again instantly. pic.twitter.com/kI8YjqZdsw

I had the BEST time watching #TheSuicideSquad — it is a swing-for-the-fences kind of comic book movie & I love that. It’s big, bold & visually stunning. You will see James Gunn’s horror roots splattered all over this thing. It’s violent, but hilarious. Angry, but also VERY sweet. pic.twitter.com/qUbXQ75abt

#TheSuicideSquad is absolutely insane. Violent as hell, raunchy, unforgiving.

James Gunn is fully unleashed. It’s sometimes overwhelming. It has moments of heart, humor, action, emotion… all of it. Relentless.

There’s nothing like it. Damn! pic.twitter.com/GTTMR3EOJD

— BD (@BrandonDavisBD) July 15, 2021