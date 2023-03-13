Χωρίς ιδιαίτερες εκπλήξεις και χωρίς… ευτράπελα πραγματοποιήθηκε η φετινή τελετή απονομής των Όσκαρ, η οποία και ανέδειξε μεγάλο νικητή την ταινία «Τα πάντα όλα». Το φιλμ, επιβεβαιώνοντας τα προγνωστικά, απέσπασε 7 βραβεία από τις 11 κατηγορίες στις οποίες ήταν υποψήφιο, ενώ μια εξαιρετική πορεία σημείωσε και η γερμανική αντιπολεμική ταινία, που προβλήθηκε μέσα από τη συχνότητα του Netflix, «Ουδέν Νεότερον Από το Δυτικό Μέτωπο». Ο Brendan Fraser, ο οποίος επέστρεψε φέτος δυναμικά, με μια ερμηνεία που συζητήθηκε στη «Φάλαινα», κέρδισε το Όσκαρ του Α’ ανδρικού ρόλου, σε μια διοργάνωση που υπήρξαν αρκετές σαφείς αναφορές στο περσινό χαστούκι του Will Smith στον Chris Rock. Δείτε στη συνέχεια αναλυτικά τους νικητές της λαμπερής βραδιάς
Καλύτερη Ταινία
ΝΙΚΗΤΡΙΑ: Everything Everywhere All At Once
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Triangle of Sadness
Women Talking
Σκηνοθεσία
ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All At Once
The Banshees of Inisherin
The Fabelmans
Tár
Triangle of Sadness
Α’ Γυναικείου Ρόλου
ΝΙΚΗΤΡΙΑ: Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All At Once
Cate Blanchett – Tár
Ana De Armas – Blonde
Andrea Riseborough – To Leslie
Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans
Α΄ Ανδρικού Ρόλου
ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Brendan Fraser – The Whale
Austin Butler – Elvis
Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin
Paul Mescal – AfterSun
Bill Nighy – Living
Β’ Γυναικείου Ρόλου
ΝΙΚΗΤΡΙΑ: Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All At Once
Angela Basset – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau – The Whale
Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin
Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All At Once
Κοστούμια
ΝΙΚΗΤΡΙΑ: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Babylon
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Ήχος
ΝΙΚΗΤΡΙΑ: Top Gun: Maverick
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Elvis
Πρωτότυπη Μουσική
ΝΙΚΗΤΡΙΑ: All Quiet on the Western Front
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All At Once
The Fabelmans
Διασκευασμένου Σεναρίου
ΝΙΚΗΤΡΙΑ: Women Talking
All Quiet on the Western Front
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Living
Top Gun: Maverick
Πρωτότυπου Σεναρίου
ΝΙΚΗΤΡΙΑ: Everything Everywhere All At Once
The Banshees of Inisherin
The Fabelmans
Tár
Triangle of Sadness
Καλύτερης Ταινίας Μικρού Μήκους
ΝΙΚΗΤΡΙΑ: An Irish Goodbye
Ivalu
Le Pupille
Night Ride
The Red Suitcase
Καλύτερης Ταινίας Μικρού Μήκους Κινουμένων Σχεδίων
ΝΙΚΗΤΡΙΑ: The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse
The Flying Sailor
Ice Merchants
My Year of Dicks
An Ostrich Told Me The World Is Fake And I Believe It
Β’ Ανδρικού Ρόλου
ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All At Once
Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway
Judd Hirsch – The Fabelmans
Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin
Πρωτότυπου Τραγουδιού
ΝΙΚΗΤΡΙΑ: “Naatu Naatu” – RRR
“Applause” – Tell It Like A Woman
“Hold My Hand” – Top Gun: Maverick
“Lift Me Up” – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
“This Is a Life” – Everything Everywhere All At Once
Ντοκιμαντέρ
ΝΙΚΗΤΡΙΑ: Navalny
All That Breathes
And The Beauty And The Blooshed
Fire of Love
A House Made of Splinters
Ντοκιμαντέρ Μικρού Μήκους
ΝΙΚΗΤΡΙΑ: The Elephant Whisperers
Haulout
How Do You Measure A Year?
The Martha Mitchell Effect
Stranger At The Gate
Ξενόγλωσση Ταινία
ΝΙΚΗΤΡΙΑ: All Quiet on the Western Front – Γερμανία
Argentina, 1985 – Αργεντινή
Close – Βέλγιο
EO – Πολωνία
The Quiet Girl – Ιρλανδία
Κινουμένων Σχεδίων
ΝΙΚΗΤΡΙΑ: Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio
Marcel The Shell With Shoes On
Puss In Boots: The Last Wish
The Sea Beast
Turning Red
Μακιγιάζ
ΝΙΚΗΤΡΙΑ: The Whale
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Σκηνογραφία
ΝΙΚΗΤΡΙΑ: All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
Babylon
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Μοντάζ
ΝΙΚΗΤΡΙΑ: Everything Everywhere All At Once
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Διεύθυνση Φωτογραφίας
ΝΙΚΗΤΡΙΑ: All Quiet on the Western Front
Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
Elvis
Empire of Light
Tár
Οπτικά Εφέ
ΝΙΚΗΤΡΙΑ: Avatar: The Way of Water
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Top Gun: Maverick
