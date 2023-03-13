Όσκαρ 2023: “Οδοστρωτήρας” το Everything Everywhere All at Once – Δείτε αναλυτικά τους νικητές

Χωρίς ιδιαίτερες εκπλήξεις και χωρίς… ευτράπελα πραγματοποιήθηκε η φετινή τελετή απονομής των Όσκαρ, η οποία και ανέδειξε μεγάλο νικητή την ταινία «Τα πάντα όλα». Το φιλμ, επιβεβαιώνοντας τα προγνωστικά, απέσπασε 7 βραβεία από τις 11 κατηγορίες στις οποίες ήταν υποψήφιο, ενώ μια εξαιρετική πορεία σημείωσε και η γερμανική αντιπολεμική ταινία, που προβλήθηκε μέσα από τη συχνότητα του Netflix, «Ουδέν Νεότερον Από το Δυτικό Μέτωπο». Ο Brendan Fraser, ο οποίος επέστρεψε φέτος δυναμικά, με μια ερμηνεία που συζητήθηκε στη «Φάλαινα», κέρδισε το Όσκαρ του Α’ ανδρικού ρόλου, σε μια διοργάνωση που υπήρξαν αρκετές σαφείς αναφορές στο περσινό χαστούκι του Will Smith στον Chris Rock. Δείτε στη συνέχεια αναλυτικά τους νικητές της λαμπερής βραδιάς

Καλύτερη Ταινία

ΝΙΚΗΤΡΙΑ: Everything Everywhere All At Once

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

Σκηνοθεσία

ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Banshees of Inisherin

The Fabelmans

Tár

Triangle of Sadness

Α’ Γυναικείου Ρόλου

ΝΙΚΗΤΡΙΑ: Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Cate Blanchett – Tár

Ana De Armas – Blonde

Andrea Riseborough – To Leslie

Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans

Α΄ Ανδρικού Ρόλου

ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Brendan Fraser – The Whale

Austin Butler – Elvis

Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin

Paul Mescal – AfterSun

Bill Nighy – Living

Β’ Γυναικείου Ρόλου

ΝΙΚΗΤΡΙΑ: Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Angela Basset – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau – The Whale

Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin

Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Κοστούμια

ΝΙΚΗΤΡΙΑ: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Babylon

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Ήχος

ΝΙΚΗΤΡΙΑ: Top Gun: Maverick

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Elvis

Πρωτότυπη Μουσική

ΝΙΚΗΤΡΙΑ: All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Fabelmans

Διασκευασμένου Σεναρίου

ΝΙΚΗΤΡΙΑ: Women Talking

All Quiet on the Western Front

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Living

Top Gun: Maverick

Πρωτότυπου Σεναρίου

ΝΙΚΗΤΡΙΑ: Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Banshees of Inisherin

The Fabelmans

Tár

Triangle of Sadness

Καλύτερης Ταινίας Μικρού Μήκους

ΝΙΚΗΤΡΙΑ: An Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase

Καλύτερης Ταινίας Μικρού Μήκους Κινουμένων Σχεδίων

ΝΙΚΗΤΡΙΑ: The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me The World Is Fake And I Believe It

Β’ Ανδρικού Ρόλου

ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway

Judd Hirsch – The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin

Πρωτότυπου Τραγουδιού

ΝΙΚΗΤΡΙΑ: “Naatu Naatu” – RRR

“Applause” – Tell It Like A Woman

“Hold My Hand” – Top Gun: Maverick

“Lift Me Up” – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

“This Is a Life” – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Ντοκιμαντέρ

ΝΙΚΗΤΡΙΑ: Navalny

All That Breathes

And The Beauty And The Blooshed

Fire of Love

A House Made of Splinters

Ντοκιμαντέρ Μικρού Μήκους

ΝΙΚΗΤΡΙΑ: The Elephant Whisperers

Haulout

How Do You Measure A Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Stranger At The Gate

Ξενόγλωσση Ταινία

ΝΙΚΗΤΡΙΑ: All Quiet on the Western Front – Γερμανία

Argentina, 1985 – Αργεντινή

Close – Βέλγιο

EO – Πολωνία

The Quiet Girl – Ιρλανδία

Κινουμένων Σχεδίων

ΝΙΚΗΤΡΙΑ: Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel The Shell With Shoes On

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish

The Sea Beast

Turning Red

Μακιγιάζ

ΝΙΚΗΤΡΙΑ: The Whale

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Σκηνογραφία

ΝΙΚΗΤΡΙΑ: All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Μοντάζ

ΝΙΚΗΤΡΙΑ: Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Διεύθυνση Φωτογραφίας

ΝΙΚΗΤΡΙΑ: All Quiet on the Western Front

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Elvis

Empire of Light

Tár

Οπτικά Εφέ

ΝΙΚΗΤΡΙΑ: Avatar: The Way of Water

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

