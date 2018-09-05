3 Make up Looks που λατρέψαμε στο 75ο Φεστιβάλ Κινηματογράφου της Βενετίας

Το 75ο Φεστιβάλ Κινηματογράφου της Βενετίας είχε τα πιο όμορφα make up looks. Ανάμεσα σε αυτά ξεχωρίσαμε τα make up looks της Barbara Palvin, Sara Sampaio & Charlotte Le Bon! Τι λες; Πάμε να τα δούμε αναλυτικά;

Barbara Palvin

Επιδερμίδα – Armani Prima Glow-On Moisturising Balm Armani Prima Eye & Lip Contour Perfector

Foundation – Fluid Master Primer Maestro #4 και #5 High Precision Retouch #3 και #3.5 Neo Nude A-highlight #10

Mάτια – Eye Tint #24 «Nude Smoke» Eyes To Kill Stellar Mono Eyeshadow #1 «Midnight» Black Ecstasy Mascara #1, «Obsidian Black».

Χείλη – Ecstasy Shine #505

Sara Sampaio

Επιδερμίδα – Armani Prima Glow-On Moisturising Balm Armani Prima Eye & Lip Contour Perfector

Foundation – Fluid Master Primer Luminous Silk Foundation High Precision Retouch #4 Neo Nude Fusion Powder #8 Neo Nude A-highlight in #10

Μάτια – Eye & Brow Maestro #4 «Ambre» Smooth Eye Pencil #2 Eyes to Kill Mascara in #1 «Black».

Χείλη – Smooth Silk Lip Pencil #5 Rouge d’Armani Matte #402 «Red-to-go».

Charlotte Le Bon



Επιδερμίδα – Armani Prima Glow-On Moisturising Balm Armani Prima Eye & Lip Contour Perfector

Foundation – Fluid Master Primer Maestro #4.5 High Precision Retouch #3.5 Neo Nude A-highlight #11

Μάτια – Eye Tint #11 «Rose Ashes» Eyes to Kill Mascara #1 «Black».

Χείλη – Lip Maestro #202 «Dolci».