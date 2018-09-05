Το 75ο Φεστιβάλ Κινηματογράφου της Βενετίας είχε τα πιο όμορφα make up looks. Ανάμεσα σε αυτά ξεχωρίσαμε τα make up looks της Barbara Palvin, Sara Sampaio & Charlotte Le Bon! Τι λες; Πάμε να τα δούμε αναλυτικά;
Barbara Palvin
Επιδερμίδα – Armani Prima Glow-On Moisturising Balm Armani Prima Eye & Lip Contour Perfector
Foundation – Fluid Master Primer Maestro #4 και #5 High Precision Retouch #3 και #3.5 Neo Nude A-highlight #10
Mάτια – Eye Tint #24 «Nude Smoke» Eyes To Kill Stellar Mono Eyeshadow #1 «Midnight» Black Ecstasy Mascara #1, «Obsidian Black».
Χείλη – Ecstasy Shine #505
Sara Sampaio
Επιδερμίδα – Armani Prima Glow-On Moisturising Balm Armani Prima Eye & Lip Contour Perfector
Foundation – Fluid Master Primer Luminous Silk Foundation High Precision Retouch #4 Neo Nude Fusion Powder #8 Neo Nude A-highlight in #10
Μάτια – Eye & Brow Maestro #4 «Ambre» Smooth Eye Pencil #2 Eyes to Kill Mascara in #1 «Black».
Χείλη – Smooth Silk Lip Pencil #5 Rouge d’Armani Matte #402 «Red-to-go».
Charlotte Le Bon
Επιδερμίδα – Armani Prima Glow-On Moisturising Balm Armani Prima Eye & Lip Contour Perfector
Foundation – Fluid Master Primer Maestro #4.5 High Precision Retouch #3.5 Neo Nude A-highlight #11
Μάτια – Eye Tint #11 «Rose Ashes» Eyes to Kill Mascara #1 «Black».
Χείλη – Lip Maestro #202 «Dolci».
