No No No No No more wall squat vocal rehabilitation exercises! ( cool trick get another muscle to fire so your throat is distracted, it takes the pressure off your chords and doing this against a wall also helps keep the chin and neck parallel/ back so you have less strain and pull! ) everything is soooo divine these days ( and ALWAYS. sometimes just harder to stay aware of the magic) I’m finding my vocal surgery at the end of last year to be a gift, made me take time to really hone my craft ! Watch out! 😈