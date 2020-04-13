Το 2020 είδαμε να επιστρέφει στην μόδα το hairtrend των φιλαριστών μαλλιών. Τις τελευταίες εβδομάδες μάλιστα,πολλές celebrities και fashion bloggers το πήγαν ένα βήμα παραπέρα και υιοθέτησαν την μοντέρνα και σύγχρονη εκδοχή της χαίτης, του κουρέματος που αγαπάμε να μισούμε.
Θυμόμαστε τους ροκ τραγουδιστές που σημάδεψαν τα παιδικά μας χρόνια με αυτό το τολμηρό κούρεμα – την χαίτη
Η τραγουδίστρια Halsey υιοθετεί την σύγχρονη χαίτη. Φιλαριστά μαλλιά, λιγότερες και ασύμμετρες τούφες στο μπροστά και περισσότερες στο πίσω μέρος του κεφαλιού. Δεν είναι τόσο άσχημο όσο θυμόμασταν, ε;
Σε ίσια γραμμή και με αφέλειες είναι λιγότερο εντυπωσιακό το αποτέλεσμα. Οι ανάλαφρες μπούκλες δίνουν ωραία κίνηση.
Η Miley Cyrus κάνει ασκήσεις φωνητικής αλλά δεν μπορούμε να πάρουμε τα μάτια μας από το κούρεμά της.
No No No No No more wall squat vocal rehabilitation exercises! ( cool trick get another muscle to fire so your throat is distracted, it takes the pressure off your chords and doing this against a wall also helps keep the chin and neck parallel/ back so you have less strain and pull! ) everything is soooo divine these days ( and ALWAYS. sometimes just harder to stay aware of the magic) I'm finding my vocal surgery at the end of last year to be a gift, made me take time to really hone my craft ! Watch out! 😈
☮️ Groovy ✌🏻 Shagged out this beautiful lady 🌞 Check out the before —> Amanda hated how flat and lifeless her hair was 😫 I added tons of layer & texture. Then rounded out her bangs + texture, texture, texture! 😘
Had such a blast building this texture!! 'Frizz isn't a bad word it just requires control'- me
Had a lot of in with this shag for Nikki
