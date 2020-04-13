Το 2020 είδαμε να επιστρέφει στην μόδα το hairtrend των φιλαριστών μαλλιών. Τις τελευταίες εβδομάδες μάλιστα,πολλές celebrities και fashion bloggers το πήγαν ένα βήμα παραπέρα και υιοθέτησαν την μοντέρνα και σύγχρονη εκδοχή της χαίτης, του κουρέματος που αγαπάμε να μισούμε.

Θυμόμαστε τους ροκ τραγουδιστές που σημάδεψαν τα παιδικά μας χρόνια με αυτό το τολμηρό κούρεμα – την χαίτη

Η τραγουδίστρια Halsey υιοθετεί την σύγχρονη χαίτη. Φιλαριστά μαλλιά, λιγότερες και ασύμμετρες τούφες στο μπροστά και περισσότερες στο πίσω μέρος του κεφαλιού. Δεν είναι τόσο άσχημο όσο θυμόμασταν, ε;

χαίτη

Σε ίσια γραμμή και με αφέλειες είναι λιγότερο εντυπωσιακό το αποτέλεσμα. Οι ανάλαφρες μπούκλες δίνουν ωραία κίνηση.

Η Miley Cyrus κάνει ασκήσεις φωνητικής αλλά δεν μπορούμε να πάρουμε τα μάτια μας από το κούρεμά της.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.