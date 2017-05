All you need is a little sparkle! Loving this minimal silver Freckles look on @mooncake3000 from the Color Freckles BeautyMarks® packet. Shop.mrkate.com #regram #happycustomer #mrkatebeautymarks #beautymarks #goldenfreckles #mrkate

A post shared by BeautyMarks® (@beautymarks_official) on May 11, 2017 at 12:44pm PDT