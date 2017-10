«Ba Da Ba Ba Bah I’m lovin it!» 🍟💛💛💛 T A G someone who love McDonalds 😂 ✨ Last night I was on my phone after a long bad day, then I saw @hudabeauty post a McDonald Brow video which I thought it was funny and it made my night. I’ve never done any trendy brows but this one definitely made me want to recreate it lol 😂 I had so much fun filming it 🍟#Mcdonaldsbrows @benefitcosmetics Precisely, my Brow #4 @veramona Cakeandbake sponge @kissnypro Pro touch setting powder «invisible» @lorealmakeup Infallible Pro Glow concealer

A post shared by Caroll (@makeuphuney) on Sep 7, 2017 at 8:49pm PDT