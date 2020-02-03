Ο κόσμος μας είναι γεμάτος από μικρά κομμάτια puzzle… Τα κοσμήματα Sotiria αποτελούνται από γεωμετρικά και μινιμαλιστικά σχέδια με πρωταγωνιστή το puzzle. Μετά από αρκετά χρόνια ήρθε η στιγμή να ξανά συστηθούν παίρνοντας νέα υπόσταση.

Our world is full of little puzzle pieces… Sotiria jewelry with their geometric and minimalistic designs and the puzzle pieces always the protagonist of the brand. Τoday after a few years are being reintroduced with a new substance.

sotiria.nan@gmail.com

Instagram: sotiriadesigns