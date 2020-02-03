Τα Stories2Wear είναι ένα brand με μοντέρνα γραφιστικά κοσμήματα. Σχεδιασμένα με αγάπη και φαντασία από την εικονογράφο Ιωάννα Γαλανομάτη, το κάθε κόσμημα διηγείται από μία ιστορία που εκφράζει την σύγχρονη γυναίκα με άποψη.

Φέτος, παρουσιάζουμε την συλλογή Transparent, με minimal κοσμήματα εμπνευσμένα από αρχαιοελληνικά μοτίβα και στοιχεία αρχιτεκτονικής. Κατασκευασμένα από ημιδιάφανο πλεξιγκλας, με επίχρυσες λεπτομέρειες και ασημένια κουμπώματα, αυτά τα statement κομμάτια αντικατοπτρίζουν το φως του Ελληνικού καλοκαιριού και το χρώμα της θάλασσας.

Stories2Wear is a brand of original illustrated jewellery, engraved and

hand finished in sunny Greece. Designed by illustrator Ioanna

Galanomati, each of her pieces is handcrafted with love and evokes a

feeling or a story that young modern women can relate to.

Presenting Transparent, a collection of minimal jewellery inspired by

Ancient Greek patterns and architecture, with clear Plexiglas,

gold-plated highlights and silver 925 earring hooks. The light of Greek

Summer and the colour of the Sea are referenced in our materials to give you a sense of carefree happiness.

www.stories2wear.myshopify.com

info@stories2wear.com

Instagram: stories2wear