Η Kiehl’s έχει καθιερώσει κάθε χρόνο να πραγματοποιεί μια ιδιαίτερη συνεργασία την περίοδο των Χριστουγέννων, δημιουργώντας μοναδικές συλλεκτικές χριστουγεννιάτικες συσκευασίες.
View this post on Instagram
Our limited-edition holiday products with designs by our 2019 holiday guest artist, @janinerewell, are here! ✨ Take time for yourself before the busy holiday season by indulging in luxurious and efficacious skincare. 🎁 💬 #TellUs in the comments below which #LimitedEdition holiday products you’re going to treat yourself to this week! #Kiehls #HolidayGifts #KiehlsHoliday
View this post on Instagram
Our coveted holiday Advent Calendars are stacked up and ready to be given to YOU! To celebrate #GivingTuesday each Tuesday in November we will be giving back to our Kiehl's community by GIVING AWAY our #LimitedEdition Advent Calendars! Want to win the gift that keeps on giving?! To enter… 🎁 1. Follow @Kiehls on Instagram 🎁 2. Like this picture 🎁 3. Comment on this post tagging a friend (to do the above!) and let us know what Kiehl’s surprise YOU hope to find inside of our Kiehl’s holiday Advent Calendar! #Kiehls #KiehlsHoliday #AdventCalendar
Φέτος, τη συλλογή αναλαμβάνει να διακοσμήσει η παγκοσμίου φήμης εικονογράφος και γραφίστρια Janine Rewell. Gift boxes και τσάντες γεμίζουν χρώμα, τέχνη και ομορφιά, ενώ έξι από τα καλύτερα προϊόντα της Kiehl’s αποκτούν limited edition συσκευασίες -η Crème de Corps, η Crème de Corps Whipped, η Ultra Facial Cream, το Calendula Toner, το Midnight Recovery Concentrate, το Untinted και το Simply Rose Butterstick Lip Treatment.
Η Kiehl’s στο παρελθόν, έχει συνεργαστεί με πολλούς πρωτοποριακούς καλλιτέχνες, όπως ο Jeff Koons, o Peter Max, η Kate Moross, ακόμα και ο Mickey Mouse. Εσύ ποια συσκευασία θα διαλέξεις;
Leave a Reply