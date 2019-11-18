Η Kiehl’s έχει καθιερώσει κάθε χρόνο να πραγματοποιεί μια ιδιαίτερη συνεργασία την περίοδο των Χριστουγέννων, δημιουργώντας μοναδικές συλλεκτικές χριστουγεννιάτικες συσκευασίες.

Φέτος, τη συλλογή αναλαμβάνει να διακοσμήσει η παγκοσμίου φήμης εικονογράφος και γραφίστρια Janine Rewell. Gift boxes και τσάντες γεμίζουν χρώμα, τέχνη και ομορφιά, ενώ έξι από τα καλύτερα προϊόντα της Kiehl’s αποκτούν limited edition συσκευασίες -η Crème de Corps, η Crème de Corps Whipped, η Ultra Facial Cream, το Calendula Toner, το Midnight Recovery Concentrate, το Untinted και το Simply Rose Butterstick Lip Treatment.

Η Kiehl’s στο παρελθόν, έχει συνεργαστεί με πολλούς πρωτοποριακούς καλλιτέχνες, όπως ο Jeff Koons, o Peter Max, η Kate Moross, ακόμα και ο Mickey Mouse. Εσύ ποια συσκευασία θα διαλέξεις;

