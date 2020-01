View this post on Instagram

What do you want to learn? 👩🏻‍💻 As your instructor, my goal is to inspire you, guide you and serve you so that one day you can do that for someone else. 💕 Comment below and I’ll pick the best ideas to turn into videos or blog posts! Go! 🕺🏻Mat by @popflex_active. Moves by @poppilatesofficial.