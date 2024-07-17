Τα Comedy Pet Photography Awards 2024 επιστρέφουν για άλλη μια χρονιά, προσφέροντας αστείρευτη διασκέδαση και χαρά σε όλους τους λάτρεις των ζώων και της φωτογραφίας. Αυτή η μοναδική διοργάνωση, που ξεκίνησε το 2017, έχει γίνει πλέον θεσμός, προσελκύοντας χιλιάδες συμμετοχές από όλο τον κόσμο.

Ο διαγωνισμός έχει ως κύριο στόχο να αναδείξει τις πιο αστείες και απρόβλεπτες στιγμές των αγαπημένων μας κατοικίδιων. Από γάτες που κάνουν ακροβατικά μέχρι σκύλους που χαμογελούν με έναν τρόπο που μόνο αυτοί ξέρουν, οι φωτογραφίες που συμμετέχουν στον διαγωνισμό είναι βέβαιο ότι θα μας κάνουν να γελάσουμε και να θαυμάσουμε την ομορφιά και την προσωπικότητα των ζώων.

Τα Comedy Pet Photography Awards δεν είναι μόνο για διασκέδαση. Μέσα από αυτόν τον διαγωνισμό προωθείται και η ευαισθητοποίηση για την προστασία των ζώων. Ένα σημαντικό μέρος των εσόδων του διαγωνισμού διατίθεται σε φιλοζωικές οργανώσεις, στηρίζοντας έτσι την προσπάθεια για την περίθαλψη και την ευζωία των αδέσποτων και κακοποιημένων ζώων.

Δες παρακάτω τις καλύτερες φωτογραφίες που σίγουρα θα σε κάνουν να χαμογελάσεις!

The Comedy Pet Photography Awards 2024
Sylvia Michel
BRIENZ BE
Switzerland
Title: Peek a Boo
Description: I took this great picture in deep snow in Grindelwald. My dog spontaneously hid so that only his ears were sticking out of the snow.
Animal: Berger Blanc Swiss (@rastawhiteshepherd)
Location of shot: Grindelwald, Switzerland

The Comedy Pet Photography Awards 2024
Philippa Huber
Crewkerne
United Kingdom
Title: ‘It’s Behind You!’
Description: Shelby, my sister’s Cockapoo, absolutely loves chasing bubbles…she doesn’t always get their location right, but she still jumps all over the place for them!
Animal: Shelby, Cockapoo
Location of shot: Bridport, UK

The Comedy Pet Photography Awards 2024
Luiza Ribeiro de Oliveira
Belo Horizonte
Brazil
Title: Grumpy Dog
Description: Meet Nick Barry, a 5-year-old yorkie with a special talent for hilarius expressions. This may not be his most flattering photo, but that frown is undeniably captivating – a true portrait of a dog who doesn’t need smiles to win our hearts.
Animal: Yorkshire Terrier
Location of shot: Brazil

The Comedy Pet Photography Awards 2024
Atsuyuki Ohshima
Kameoka
Japan
Title: Kitty in the kitchen
Description: He stayed at there as if one of a kitchen tool.
Animal: Cat
Location of shot: Japan

The Comedy Pet Photography Awards 2024
Silvia Jiang
London
United Kingdom
Title: who are you
Description: loki and a lion
Animal: loki
Location of shot: beijing china

The Comedy Pet Photography Awards 2024
Kenichi Morinaga
Fukuoka
Japan
Title: You didn’t hear it from me
Description: These cats are having secret talk about where do we fish in Island.
Animal: cat
Location of shot: Fukuoka Japan

The Comedy Pet Photography Awards 2024
Julia Illig
Hamburg
Germany
Title: Curls in the wind
Description: Good looking curly couple having a good time at the windy beach.
Animal: woodywoodstock2020
Location of shot: Sylt Island

The Comedy Pet Photography Awards 2024
aburanekomaru yasuda
æ„›åª›çœŒ
Japan
Title: You keep watch
Description: Our cat pushing nose into a hole in the wall while the other one seems to keep watch
Animal: cat
Location of shot: House

The Comedy Pet Photography Awards 2024
Bernard Sim
Singapore
Singapore
Title: Peek-a-boo
Description: Look ma, no eyes!
Animal: Golden Doodle
Location of shot: Singapore

The Comedy Pet Photography Awards 2024
Emma Beardsmore
Penkridge
United Kingdom
Title: Nosey Neighbours
Description: These are my 2 cats during Covid Lockdown. They are spying on the neighbours who are breaking rules!! ‘Lets act like Meerkats; they’ll never know its us’
Animal: Bluebell who is a Tonkinese & Simba, a snowbengal
Location of shot: in my back garden

The Comedy Pet Photography Awards 2024
Jonathan Casey
Wymondham
United Kingdom
Title: New Rose
Description: Edgar loves to eat flowers, and her favourites are dandelions for spring, snapdragons for summer and here she can be seen gobbling as whole Gertrude Jekyll rose last September. We grow them for her and as she is elderly we handfeed her, sometimes snapping her in between bites as you can see…
Animal: Edgar (Mediterranean spur thighed tortoise)
Location of shot: Wymondham, Norfolk, UK

The Comedy Pet Photography Awards 2024
Charlotte Kitchen
Kent
United Kingdom
Title: Tired Donkey
Description: After sprinting around with Noah and completing some training, Benji was exhausted almost wanting an afternoon nap!
Animal: Donkey
Location of shot: Kent

The Comedy Pet Photography Awards 2024
Vittorio Ricci
Genova
Italy
Title: Belly dancer style
Description: My long hair turtle cat believes to be perfectly camouflaged for an ambush
Animal: My long hair turtle cat
Location of shot: Genova, Italy

The Comedy Pet Photography Awards 2024
Anna Petró
Budapest
Hungary
Title: Dog with Yellow Background
Description: At sunset, I was walking in a town in Hungary, when I saw this dog with a unique ‘personality’. The lights were harsh and yellow, the look of the dog was priceless.
Animal: Dog
Location of shot: Hungary

The Comedy Pet Photography Awards 2024
Tomoaki Tanto
Chiba
Japan
Title: kitten is stuck in traffic
Description: The kitten walking in front of me suddenly stopped when she saw something on the road, and the kitten walking behind me bumped into the kitten in front of me, causing a traffic jam.
Animal: cat
Location of shot: Kumamoto prefecture in Japan

The Comedy Pet Photography Awards 2024
Debby Thomas
Manakin Sabot
United States
Title: I think I saw a mouse!!
Description: This beautiful and athletic gelding loves to try to fly off the ground! This is one of the series of leaps he performs.
Animal: Horse
Location of shot: Virginia, USA

The Comedy Pet Photography Awards 2024
Tammo Zelle
Stahlhofen
Germany
Title: It’s fu…. cold!
Description: Our dog had a lot of fun in the snow, but unfortunately ice crystals always stick to his paws.
Animal: Our Bolonka Zwetna lady “Eilean”
Location of shot: Stahlhofen am Wiesensee, Germany

The Comedy Pet Photography Awards 2024
Diann Johnson
West Palm Beach
United States
Title: Pool Friends
Description: Our cat Grey making a new friend in the pool.
Animal: Cat
Location of shot: Florida

The Comedy Pet Photography Awards 2024
Lock Liu
Chengdu
China, People’s Republic of
Title: It’s time to get up
Description: Every morning, my dog wakes me up by lying on my chest until I open my eyes.
Animal: cocker spaniel
Location of shot: chengdu china

The Comedy Pet Photography Awards 2024
Alina Vogel
Gifhorn
Germany
Title: Sun lover
Description: This is Freddie, he was my first Hamster and probably the most photogenic ever. Freddie died recently and that’s the last honor I want to pay my little friend
Animal: Goldhamster
Location of shot: His lovely Cage at home:)

The Comedy Pet Photography Awards 2024
Darya Zelentsova
Amherst
United States
Title: The proud pup and his best friend
Description: Ludo von Lickenface, the sweetest 16-year-old rescue pup, strikes a pose alongside his beloved guardian, David.
Animal: Dog
Location of shot: Hatfield MA, USA

The Comedy Pet Photography Awards 2024
David Kertzman
Rio de Janeiro
Brazil
Title: What am I thinking ?
Description: A little shake of the head and… where is everyone? I was lucky enough to click at the exact moment the head disappeared.
Animal: Horse
Location of shot: XerÃ©m – Rio de Janeiro

The Comedy Pet Photography Awards 2024
Sarah Haskell
Baldock
United Kingdom
Title: Not Just For Cats
Description: Hector saw the cat do it…so thought he would give it a try ….and this is about as far as he got before reversing out the way he came. But the cat made it look so easy……
Animal: Dog
Location of shot: Wheathampstead, Herts, Englan

The Comedy Pet Photography Awards 2024
Kazutoshi Ono
Miyagi Sendai
Japan
Title: Tarzan
Description: It’s like being in the jungle.
Animal: My rescued cat
Location of shot: My home

The Comedy Pet Photography Awards 2024
Kenichi Morinaga
Fukuoka
Japan
Title: Cat in a trap. Like a Super Mario.
Description: Cat in a trap it looks like video game Super Mario world.
Animal: cat
Location of shot: Fukuoka Japan

The Comedy Pet Photography Awards 2024
Vera Faupel
Fritzlar
Germany
Title: Dancing queen
Description: What can I say. This dog loves to jump!
Animal: Pepper, pointer dog
Location of shot: Germany

The Comedy Pet Photography Awards 2024
Chantal Sammons
Whitby
Canada
Title: Um, Excuse Me
Description: Artie is about 12 weeks old in this picture. He’s such an expressive little fella. He reminds me of a kid putting up their hand to go to the washroom.
Animal: Artie the Ragdoll Siamese Mix
Location of shot: My Whitby studio

The Comedy Pet Photography Awards 2024
Sylvia Michel
BRIENZ BE
Switzerland
Title: Everybody is Kung Fu Fighting
Description: I made this picture in Toggenburg.I threw a few snowballs and my dog jumped after them with great enthusiasm. That’s how this picture came about
Animal: Berger Blanc Swiss (@rastawhiteshepherd)
Location of shot: Chäserugg

The Comedy Pet Photography Awards 2024
Atsuyuki Ohshima
Kameoka
Japan
Title: Hard worker
Description: They give their all in every situation.
Animal: Cat
Location of shot: Home

