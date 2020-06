View this post on Instagram

Though you are the love of my life, my king, my husband & an amazing father. YOU ARE STILL A BLACK MAN FIRST, before anything. And that’s the risk I take as you leave my side and walk out the door every single day. I could have lost you yesterday. I could lose you today. I could lose you tomorrow. The sadness of our planet has corrupted mankind’s ability to make empowering decisions. Darkened, but not by the sun; WE still stand up in assembly and cry for help. For these are the reasons I have broken down my defenses; I hear you, I see you, I love you. You have adopted the role of being our protector. To our girls, the name father is another name for what we created, love. For I will never rue the love inside of my heart because I have a King to uphold and Queens to raise. #Ourblackmenmatter #ourblackwomenmatter #ourblackkidsmatter #Ourblack🖤matters #Blacklivesmatters #WAKEUPLOVE VIDEO & SONG OUT NOW on all platforms! Link in bio 🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤