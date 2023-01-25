Oscar 2023: Ξεχωρίζει το «Everything Everywhere All At Once» με 11 υποψηφιότητες

Oscar 2023: Ξεχωρίζει το «Everything Everywhere All At Once» με 11 υποψηφιότητες

Ο χρόνος μετρά αντίστροφα για την 95η τελετή απονομής των Oscar, η οποία φέτος θα πραγματοποιηθεί στο Dolby Theatre του Λος Άντζελες την Κυριακή 12 Μαρτίου 2023. Μετά τις υποψηφιότητες για τα φετινά “Χρυσά Βατόμουρα”, ανακοινώθηκαν και οι υποψηφιότητες για τα Oscar, με την ταινία «Everything Everywhere All At Once» να καταλαμβάνει την πρώτη θέση με 11 υποψηφιότητες. Ακολουθούν το «All Quiet on the Western Front», ένα έπος του Α’ Παγκοσμίου Πολέμου, και το «The Banshees of Inisherin», μια σκοτεινά κωμική ματιά στη φιλία, που απέσπασαν 9 υποψηφιότητες έκαστο. Ας δούμε, στη συνέχεια, αναλυτικά τις υποψηφιότητες σε όλες τις κατηγορίες:

Καλύτερη Ταινία

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All At Once («Τα Πάντα Όλα»)

The Fabelmans

Tar

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness («Το Τρίγωνο της Θλίψης»)

Women Talking

Καλύτερη Σκηνοθεσία

Μάρτιν ΜακΝτόνα («The Banshees of Inisherin»)

Ντάνιελ Κουάν και Ντάνιελ Σέινερντ («Everything Everywhere All At Once»)

Στίβεν Σπίλμπεργκ («The Fabelmans»)

Τοντ Φιλντ («Tar»)

Ρούμπεν Εστλουντ («Τρίγωνο της Θλίψης»)

Μοντάζ

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Tar

Top Gun: Maverick

Α’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος

Όστιν Μπάτλερ («Elvis»)

Κόλιν Φάρελ («The Banshees of Inisherin»)

Μπρένταν Φρέιζερ («Φάλαινα»)

Πολ Μεσκάλ («Aftersun»)

Μπιλ Νάι («Living»)

Α’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος

Κέιτ Μπλάνσετ («Tar»)

Άνα Ντε ‘Αρμας («Blonde»)

Άντρια Ράιζμπορο («To Leslie»)

Μισέλ Γέο («Everything Everywhere All At Once)

Μίσελ Γουίλιαμς («The Fabelmans»)

Διασκευασμένο Σενάριο

All Quiet on the Western Front

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Living

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking

Β’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος

Μπρένταν Γκλίσον («The Banshees of Inisherin»)

Μπράιαν Τάιρι Χένρι («Causeway»)

Τζαντ Χερς («The Fabelmans»)

Μπάρι Κίογκαν («The Banshees of Inisherin»)

Κι Χουί Κουάν («Everything Everywhere All At Once»)

Β’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος

Άντζελα Μπάσετ («Black Panther: Wakanda Forever»)

Χουν Τσάο («Η Φάλαινα»)

Κέρι Κόντον («The Banshees of Inisherin»)

Τζέιμι Λι Κέρτις («Everything Everywhere All At Once»)

Στέφανι Σου («Τα Πάντα Όλα»)

Πρωτότυπο Σενάριο

The Banshees of Inisherin

Τα Πάντα Όλα

The Fabelmans

Tar

Triangle of Sadness

Διασκευασμένο Σενάριο

All Quiet on the Western Front

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Living

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking

Διεθνής Ταινία

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina

Close

EO

The Quiet Girl

Ντοκιμαντέρ Μικρού Μήκους

Haulout

The Elephant Whisperers

How Do You Measure a Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Stranger at the Gate

Ντοκιμαντέρ Μεγάλου Μήκους

All that Breaths

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

A House made of Splinters

Novolny

Κινούμενα Σχέδια

Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss in Boots

The Sea Beast

Turning Red

Μουσική

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Fabelmans

Ήχος

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Avatar: The Way of the Water

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick

Σκηνογραφία

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Avatar: The Way of Water

Κοστούμια

Babylon

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Τα Πάντα Όλα

Mrs Harris Goes to Paris

Μικρού Μήκους Ταινία – Animation

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Μικρού Μήκους Ταινία – Live Action

Ivalu

Irish Goodbye

Le Pupille

The Red Suitcase

Night Rider