Ο χρόνος μετρά αντίστροφα για την 95η τελετή απονομής των Oscar, η οποία φέτος θα πραγματοποιηθεί στο Dolby Theatre του Λος Άντζελες την Κυριακή 12 Μαρτίου 2023. Μετά τις υποψηφιότητες για τα φετινά “Χρυσά Βατόμουρα”, ανακοινώθηκαν και οι υποψηφιότητες για τα Oscar, με την ταινία «Everything Everywhere All At Once» να καταλαμβάνει την πρώτη θέση με 11 υποψηφιότητες. Ακολουθούν το «All Quiet on the Western Front», ένα έπος του Α’ Παγκοσμίου Πολέμου, και το «The Banshees of Inisherin», μια σκοτεινά κωμική ματιά στη φιλία, που απέσπασαν 9 υποψηφιότητες έκαστο. Ας δούμε, στη συνέχεια, αναλυτικά τις υποψηφιότητες σε όλες τις κατηγορίες:
Καλύτερη Ταινία
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
Elvis
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All At Once («Τα Πάντα Όλα»)
The Fabelmans
Tar
Top Gun: Maverick
Triangle of Sadness («Το Τρίγωνο της Θλίψης»)
Women Talking
Καλύτερη Σκηνοθεσία
Μάρτιν ΜακΝτόνα («The Banshees of Inisherin»)
Ντάνιελ Κουάν και Ντάνιελ Σέινερντ («Everything Everywhere All At Once»)
Στίβεν Σπίλμπεργκ («The Fabelmans»)
Τοντ Φιλντ («Tar»)
Ρούμπεν Εστλουντ («Τρίγωνο της Θλίψης»)
Μοντάζ
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Tar
Top Gun: Maverick
Α’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος
Όστιν Μπάτλερ («Elvis»)
Κόλιν Φάρελ («The Banshees of Inisherin»)
Μπρένταν Φρέιζερ («Φάλαινα»)
Πολ Μεσκάλ («Aftersun»)
Μπιλ Νάι («Living»)
Α’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος
Κέιτ Μπλάνσετ («Tar»)
Άνα Ντε ‘Αρμας («Blonde»)
Άντρια Ράιζμπορο («To Leslie»)
Μισέλ Γέο («Everything Everywhere All At Once)
Μίσελ Γουίλιαμς («The Fabelmans»)
Διασκευασμένο Σενάριο
All Quiet on the Western Front
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Living
Top Gun: Maverick
Women Talking
Β’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος
Μπρένταν Γκλίσον («The Banshees of Inisherin»)
Μπράιαν Τάιρι Χένρι («Causeway»)
Τζαντ Χερς («The Fabelmans»)
Μπάρι Κίογκαν («The Banshees of Inisherin»)
Κι Χουί Κουάν («Everything Everywhere All At Once»)
Β’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος
Άντζελα Μπάσετ («Black Panther: Wakanda Forever»)
Χουν Τσάο («Η Φάλαινα»)
Κέρι Κόντον («The Banshees of Inisherin»)
Τζέιμι Λι Κέρτις («Everything Everywhere All At Once»)
Στέφανι Σου («Τα Πάντα Όλα»)
Πρωτότυπο Σενάριο
The Banshees of Inisherin
Τα Πάντα Όλα
The Fabelmans
Tar
Triangle of Sadness
All Quiet on the Western Front
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Living
Top Gun: Maverick
Women Talking
Διεθνής Ταινία
All Quiet on the Western Front
Argentina
Close
EO
The Quiet Girl
Ντοκιμαντέρ Μικρού Μήκους
Haulout
The Elephant Whisperers
How Do You Measure a Year?
The Martha Mitchell Effect
Stranger at the Gate
Ντοκιμαντέρ Μεγάλου Μήκους
All that Breaths
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
A House made of Splinters
Novolny
Κινούμενα Σχέδια
Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
Puss in Boots
The Sea Beast
Turning Red
Μουσική
All Quiet on the Western Front
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All At Once
The Fabelmans
Ήχος
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Avatar: The Way of the Water
Elvis
Top Gun: Maverick
Σκηνογραφία
All Quiet on the Western Front
Babylon
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Avatar: The Way of Water
Κοστούμια
Babylon
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Τα Πάντα Όλα
Mrs Harris Goes to Paris
Μικρού Μήκους Ταινία – Animation
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
The Flying Sailor
Ice Merchants
My Year of Dicks
An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It
Μικρού Μήκους Ταινία – Live Action
Ivalu
Irish Goodbye
Le Pupille
The Red Suitcase
Night Rider
