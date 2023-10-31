Santorini island in Greece is the quintessential getaway. It is no coincidence that it is considered one of the most popular tourist destinations in Greece and the whole world.

From your must-visit list, to take your experience at the beach to another level, you should definitely spend a day on Wet Stories, the well-known luxurious beachside restaurant/bar.

Wet Stories is located on the spectacular beachfront setting of Perivolos black sandy beach (no longer a hidden gem it once was!) and allows guests to enjoy the crystal- clear waters of the south-east coastline of Santorini. But its more than that. It offers The Ultimate Beach Experience.

And here is why, according to Efi Loupakou, head of Communication department.

Tell us about Wet Stories!

Efi: Wet Stories is the ideal all-day healing place for high-end bohemian souls to relax on the beach soak up the sunshine, enjoy delicious Mediterranean dishes and signature cocktails, while listening to some great afro, deep and melodic sounds. Its nomadic aesthetic gives a sense of freedom, making it the perfect antidote for those who are seeking the ultimate destination for a sophisticated beachside retreat.

Moreover, guests can enjoy delicious Mediterranean dishes and signature cocktails: The menu is filled with very creative Mediterranean dishes by a highly skilled chef, who artfully combines local ingredients with innovative culinary techniques. All carefully crafted dishes show the creativity of the talented chef. Additionally, there is a big variety of signature cocktails, carefully crafted by expert mixologists, that provide the perfect accompaniment to the dining experience. (not to forget the selection of fine local wines, champagnes, etc)

The guests can enjoy their food and drinks at the restaurant with the captivating atmosphere or taste them on the comfortable lavish sunbeds, beside the sea.

In addition to its culinary offerings, Wet Stories Santorini is also home to an exclusive boutique that presents unique clothing and accessories by Greek designers. This carefully curated selection of luxury labels allows guests to embrace the latest trends in beach fashion while adding a touch of sophistication to their beachside experience.

Wet Stories also is offering the perfect venue for hosting private events, including weddings, bachelor and hen parties. With meticulous attention to detail and personalized services, our experienced team ensures that each celebration is tailored to suit individual desires and preferences.

Is there more?



Efi, yes there is more!… Wet Stories is more than just a culinary hotspot; it is also a place for those seeking a vibrant and energetic atmosphere. Every Sunday, the venue hosts music events featuring world-class DJs, giving a holistic beachside experience, and ensuring that every visit will be unforgettable. We started on 2019, but Covid stopped us. Then back on 2022. This season 2023, we hosted artists such as: Patrice Baumel from Holland, Inaky Garcia from Ibiza, Pablo Fierro from Canary Islands , David Penn και Kiko Navarro from Spain, Djeff from Cape Verde, Moojo from Franch , Omerar Nanda from Turkey, Cee ElAssaad and Fnx Omar from Maroco, Arkadyan from France, Double touch from Austalia, Luis Radio from Italy, Moodena from UK, Band & Dos from Venezuela, Paax Tulum from Argentina, El Mundo & Zazou from Belgium and Holland, Stones & Bones from South Africa and of course the well-known DJs from Greece: Nikos Diamantopoulos, Chris IDH , Valeron, Dsf. Last year we even have the lack to host Louie Vega from US.

Link: https://wetstoriessantorini.gr/events-parties-2023/

Bringing together world-class DJs, Wet Stories created an electrifying atmosphere every Sunday and educated its audience to diverse music from around the world. Not to forget that throughout the season, our resident DJ (who also curates the summer program of events), plays amazing music every day that our guests love!).

So, what is the magic recipe for Wet Stories?

Efi: Wet Stories amazing owners’ vision and open mind, mainly!

There is a thin line between visiting a beach for the day and having a great beach experience that you will remember forever… Creating stories on the beach, is our concept and philosophy, that we carefully built through the years.

Our success is the ability to continuously introduce new ideas and apply unique different things every season. We are passionate about offering the finest of Greek hospitality and a premium-quality holiday experience.

We create unforgettable vacation moments for our guests and an enchanting atmosphere that elevates every moment into a truly unforgettable beach experience. We exhort and challenge our guests to do the same! “Create your own Story”, “Be part of our Extraordinary Story” are our mottos.

Speaking on behalf of all, I can say that with hard work, passion, and a great team, we managed to elevate the beach experience.

A unique puzzle of people was created especially this year. One complemented the other perfectly in all strategic positions, for a common goal. We also had excellent professionals as key outsourced partners.Not to forget to mention that Wet Stories has been awarded many times and has been distinguished for many consecutive years as one of the most prestigious beach bars and fine dining restaurants in Greece.

Speaking of awards and goals: what is your strategy for the next years?

Το work hard on maintaining the spirit of innovation. With careful planning and dedicated effort, our vision for future development is to establish worldwide the brand “Wet Stories”.

We must work harder to honor our visitors and keep the high quality of service we provide. However, if you love what you do, then the hard work seems a bit less hard and a bit less “work”! Let me note here that Wet Stories is part of a group of brands (together with Fino Restaurant, Sapiens Restaurant, Zuzu Restaurant, Devine View Collection, and the unique Speira Concest Store)

What is the message you would like to send to our readers?

In tourism industry, if you are passionate, if you don’t give up and if you have a strong belief that you will create something unique, go for it but do/serve only the best!

Efi Loupakou, The CoconutPR