View this post on Instagram

TOTAL ABS ⚡️ . TAG a friend! . Happy Monday! 🤗 Finished today’s training sesh with some killer abs 🔥 I even incorporated a weighted ball for an extra challenge! Give these exercises a try next time you train abs 💪🏼 . 1️⃣ Weighted bridge leg lifts- 3×30 2️⃣ Kneeling diagonal chop- 3×20 each side 3️⃣ Weighted sit ups- 3×20 4️⃣ Single leg knee crunch- 3×15 each leg . @brettstir 🎥💕 Outfit- @nvgtn ____________________________________ #fitfam #fitness #fitnessmotivation #fitnessjourney #fitlife #workout #workoutvideo #workoutmotivation #abs #absworkout #abworkout #healthylifestyle #happiness #positivevibes #winter #tampa #florida