Αγαπημένες ταινίες και σειρές που απολαμβάναμε τόσο καιρό στο Netflix… δεν θα παίζουν πια, καθώς αποσύρονται από την πλατφόρμα μέσα στον Οκτώβριο του 2020. Δεν θα είναι πλέον διαθέσιμα τα: Twilight Saga, Pretty Little Liars, The Vampire Diaries, The Conjouring, Mad Max: Fury Road και πολλά άλλα. Δείτε τα αναλυτικά στην παρακάτω λίστα:
Αποσύρονται από το Netflix τον Οκτώβριο 2020
Ταινίες
1/10: Vacation, Leave No Trace, Jealousy and Medicine, Westerplatte Resists, S.W.A.T., S.W.A.T.: Firefight, The Conjuring, The Conjuring 2, Escape from the «Liberty» Cinema, The Warriors, Weather Forecast, Legion, National Lampoon’s Vacation, The Cruise, A Year of the Quiet Sun, Pleasantville, Slaughterhouse Rulez, The Spiral, How Do You Know, Mad Max: Fury Road, Mean Streets, Medium, Hotel Pacific, The Lynx, Jawbreaker, 300 Miles to Heaven, What a Girl Wants, Failure to Launch, The Man From U.N.C.L.E., Scary Movie, Scary Movie 2, Scary Movie 3, Anacondas: The Hunt for the Blood Orchid, Death at a Funeral. The Story of Sin
8/10: Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
10/10: Bring It On: In To Win It, Jaws 2, Jaws 3, The Breakfast Club, Hannibal, Accepted, Blue Crush, The Mummy, The Mummy Returns, The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor, The Scorpion King, Meet Joe Black, Out of Africa, The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part I, Bring It On Again, Get Him to the Greek, Life
13/10: Puzzle
15/10: OtherLife, Hearts Beat Loud, Paul: Apostle of Christ, Money
16/10: Silver Linings Playbook
23/10: Priest
24/10: Mr. Deeds, Year One
Σειρές
1/10: Pretty Little Liars, Dueños del Paraiso, Burnistoun, Limmy’s Show!, Chewin’ the Fat, Pasión de Gavilanes, Woman in Charge
15/10: Guerra de ídolos
21/10: The Vampire Diaries
27/10: Preso No.1
Ντοκιμαντέρ
1/10: Ice Guardians, Tokyo Idols, The Mask You Live In
5/10: Playing Hard
7/10: Chris Brown: Welcome to my Life
15/10: El Che
16/10: A Family Affair
19/10: Miss Representation
29/10: Pope Francis: A Man of His Word
Ριάλιτι
15/10: Skin Wars: Fresh Paint
Παιδικά
1/10: Totally Spies!, Space Jam, The Star, Shark Tale, A Cinderella Story, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
2/10: Bruno and Boots: The Wizzle War, Bruno and Boots: Go Jump in the Pool, Bruno and Boots: This Can’t Be Happening at Macdonald Hall
10/10: The Land Before Time
15/10: Harry and Bunnie
