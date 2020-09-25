Αγαπημένες ταινίες και σειρές που απολαμβάναμε τόσο καιρό στο Netflix… δεν θα παίζουν πια, καθώς αποσύρονται από την πλατφόρμα μέσα στον Οκτώβριο του 2020. Δεν θα είναι πλέον διαθέσιμα τα: Twilight Saga, Pretty Little Liars, The Vampire Diaries, The Conjouring, Mad Max: Fury Road και πολλά άλλα. Δείτε τα αναλυτικά στην παρακάτω λίστα:

Αποσύρονται από το Netflix τον Οκτώβριο 2020

Ταινίες

1/10: Vacation, Leave No Trace, Jealousy and Medicine, Westerplatte Resists, S.W.A.T., S.W.A.T.: Firefight, The Conjuring, The Conjuring 2, Escape from the «Liberty» Cinema, The Warriors, Weather Forecast, Legion, National Lampoon’s Vacation, The Cruise, A Year of the Quiet Sun, Pleasantville, Slaughterhouse Rulez, The Spiral, How Do You Know, Mad Max: Fury Road, Mean Streets, Medium, Hotel Pacific, The Lynx, Jawbreaker, 300 Miles to Heaven, What a Girl Wants, Failure to Launch, The Man From U.N.C.L.E., Scary Movie, Scary Movie 2, Scary Movie 3, Anacondas: The Hunt for the Blood Orchid, Death at a Funeral. The Story of Sin

8/10: Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

10/10: Bring It On: In To Win It, Jaws 2, Jaws 3, The Breakfast Club, Hannibal, Accepted, Blue Crush, The Mummy, The Mummy Returns, The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor, The Scorpion King, Meet Joe Black, Out of Africa, The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part I, Bring It On Again, Get Him to the Greek, Life

13/10: Puzzle

15/10: OtherLife, Hearts Beat Loud, Paul: Apostle of Christ, Money

16/10: Silver Linings Playbook

23/10: Priest

24/10: Mr. Deeds, Year One

Σειρές

1/10: Pretty Little Liars, Dueños del Paraiso, Burnistoun, Limmy’s Show!, Chewin’ the Fat, Pasión de Gavilanes, Woman in Charge

15/10: Guerra de ídolos

21/10: The Vampire Diaries

27/10: Preso No.1

Ντοκιμαντέρ

1/10: Ice Guardians, Tokyo Idols, The Mask You Live In

5/10: Playing Hard

7/10: Chris Brown: Welcome to my Life

15/10: El Che

16/10: A Family Affair

19/10: Miss Representation

29/10: Pope Francis: A Man of His Word

Ριάλιτι

15/10: Skin Wars: Fresh Paint

Παιδικά

1/10: Totally Spies!, Space Jam, The Star, Shark Tale, A Cinderella Story, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

2/10: Bruno and Boots: The Wizzle War, Bruno and Boots: Go Jump in the Pool, Bruno and Boots: This Can’t Be Happening at Macdonald Hall

10/10: The Land Before Time

15/10: Harry and Bunnie