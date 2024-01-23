Το προηγούμενο διάστημα είχαμε την ευκαιρία να δούμε μια σειρά από βραβεύσεις των κινηματογραφικών και τηλεοπτικών παραγωγών που σημάδευσαν τη χρονιά που πέρασε. Μετά τις Χρυσές Σφαίρες και τα BAFTA, ήρθε η ώρα να μιλήσουμε για τα Oscars, η 96η τελετή απονομής των οποίων θα πραγματοποιηθεί στις 10 Μαρτίου. Οι ταινίες που συζητήθηκαν μέσα στη χρονιά, όπως είναι το Oppenheimer του Christopher Nolan και το Poor Things του Γιώργου Λάνθιμου, φυσικά πρωταγωνιστούν γι’ ακόμα μια φορά στις υποψηφιότητες. Το Oppenheimer βρίσκεται στην πρώτη θέση με 13 υποψηφιότητες και το Poor Things με την Emma Stone ακολουθεί με 11.
Ας δούμε αναλυτικά τις υποψηφιότητες:
Καλύτερη ταινία
- “American Fiction”
- “Anatomy of a Fall”
- “Barbie”
- “The Holdovers”
- “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- “Maestro”
- “Oppenheimer”
- “Past Lives”
- “Poor Things”
- “Zone of Interest”
Α’ ανδρικός ρόλος
- Bradley Cooper, “Maestro”
- Colman Domingo, “Rustin”
- Paul Giamatti, “The Holdovers”
- Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”
- Jeffrey Wright, “American Fiction”
Α’ γυναικείος ρόλος
- Annette Bening, “Nyad”
- Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- Sandra Hüller, “Anatomy of a Fall”
- Carey Mulligan, “Maestro”
- Emma Stone, “Poor Things”
Β’ ανδρικός ρόλος
- Sterling K. Brown, “American Fiction”
- Robert De Niro, “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”
- Ryan Gosling, “Barbie”
- Charles Melton, “May December”
- Mark Ruffalo, “Poor Things”
Β’ γυναικείος ρόλος
- Emily Blunt, “Oppenheimer”
- Danielle Brooks, “The Color Purple”
- America Ferrera, “Barbie”
- Jodie Foster, “Nyad”
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”
Καλύτερη σκηνοθεσία
- Justine Triet, “Anatomy of a Fall”
- Martin Scorsese, “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”
- Yorgos Lanthimos, “Poor Things”
- Jonathan Glazer, “The Zone of Interest”
Πρωτότυπο σενάριο
- “Anatomy of a Fall”
- “The Holdovers”
- “Maestro”
- “May December”
- “Past Lives”
Διασκευασμένο σενάριο
- “American Fiction”
- “Barbie”
- “Oppenheimer”
- “Poor Things”
- “The Zone of Interest”
Καλύτερη διεθνής ταινία
- “The Teachers’ Lounge,” Germany
- “Io Capitano,” Italy
- “Perfect Days,” Japan
- “Society of the Snow,” Spain
- “The Zone of Interest,” United Kingdom
Καλύτερη φωτογραφία
- “El Conde”
- “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- “Maestro”
- “Oppenheimer”
- “Poor Things”
Καλύτερο μοντάζ
- “Anatomy of a Fall”
- “The Holdovers”
- “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- “Oppenheimer”
- “Poor Things”
Καλύτερος σχεδιασμός παραγωγής – σκηνογραφία
- “Barbie”
- “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- “Napoleon”
- “Oppenheimer”
- “Poor Things”
Κοστούμια
- “Barbie”
- “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- “Napoleon”
- “Oppenheimer”
- “Poor Things”
Μακιγιάζ – κομμώσεις
- “Golda”
- “Maestro”
- “Oppenheimer”
- “Poor Things”
- “Society of the Snow”
Καλύτερη μουσική
- “American Fiction”
- “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”
- “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- “Oppenheimer”
- “Poor Things”
Καλύτερο τραγούδι
- “The Fire Inside” from “Flamin’ Hot”
- “I’m Just Ken” from “Barbie”
- “It Never Went Away” from “American Symphony”
- “Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People),” “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- “What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie”
Καλύτερος ήχος
- “The Creator”
- “Maestro”
- “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”
- “Oppenheimer”
- “The Zone of Interest”
Καλύτερα εφέ
- “The Creator”
- “Godzilla Minus One”
- “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”
- “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One”
- “Napoleon”
Καλύτερη ταινία κινουμένων σχεδίων
- “The Boy and the Heron”
- “Elemental”
- “Nimona”
- “Robot Dreams”
- “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”
Καλύτερο ντοκιμαντέρ
- “Bobi Wine: The People’s President”
- “The Eternal Memory”
- “Four Daughters”
- “To Kill a Tiger”
- “20 Days in Mariupol”
Καλύτερο ντοκιμαντέρ μικρού μήκους
- “The ABCs of Book Banning”
- “The Barber of Little Rock”
- “Island In Between”
- “The Last Repair Shop”
- “Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó”
Καλύτερη ταινία κινουμένων σχεδίων μικρού μήκους
- “Letter to a Pig”
- “Ninety-Five Senses”
- “Our Uniform”
- “Pachyderme”
- “War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko”
Καλύτερη ταινία μικρού μήκους
- “The After”
- “Invincible”
- “Knight of Fortune”
- “Red, White and Blue”
- “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar”
