Χτες τα ξημερώματα πραγματοποιήθηκε η 96η τελετή απονομής των βραβείων Όσκαρ στο Dolby Theatre του Λος Άντζελες, η οποία δεν επεφύλασσε ιδιαίτερες εκπλήξεις ως προς τους νικητές στις βασικές κατηγορίες. Μεγάλος νικητής της βραδιάς αναδείχτηκε η ταινία Oppenheimer του Christopher Nolan που απέσπασε 7 βραβεία, ενώ το Poor Things του Γιώργου Λάνθιμου διακρίθηκε με 4 χρυσά αγαλματίδια. Το Όσκαρ Α’ Αντρικού Ρόλου πήγε στον Κίλιαν Μέρφι και το Όσκαρ Ά Γυναικείου Ρόλου στην Έμα Στόουν. Τις εντυπώσεις κατά τη διάρκεια της βραδιάς έκλεψε ο Τζον Σίνα, ο οποίος ανέβηκε στη σκηνή για να δώσει βραβείο… γυμνός.
Ας δούμε, στη συνέχεια, αναλυτικά τις υποψηφιότητες και τους νικητές των Όσκαρ:
Όσκαρ Καλύτερης Ταινίας
- Νικητής: Oppenheimer
- American Fiction
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Barbie
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Past Lives
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest
Όσκαρ Σκηνοθεσίας
Christopher Nolan wins Best Director at the 2024 #Oscars for #Oppenheimer pic.twitter.com/bn4dxdAmw3
— The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 11, 2024
- Νικητής: Κρίστοφερ Νόλαν, Oppenheimer
- Ζυστίν Τριέτ, Anatomy of a Fall
- Μάρτιν Σκορσέζε, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Γιώργος Λάνθιμος, Poor Things
- Τζόναθαν Γκλέιζερ, The Zone of Interest
Όσκαρ Α’ Αντρικού Ρόλου
- Νικητής: Κίλιαν Μέρφι, Oppenheimer
- Μπράντλεϊ Κούπερ, Maestro
- Κόλμαν Ντομίνγκο, Rustin
- Πολ Τζιαμάτι, The Holdovers
- Τζέφρι Ράιτ, American Fiction
Α’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος
- Νικήτρια: Έμα Στόουν, Poor Things
- Ανέτ Μπένινγκ, Nyad
- Λίλι Γκλάντστοουν, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Σάντρα Χούλερ, Anatomy of a Fall
- Κάρεϊ Μάλιγκαν, Maestro
Β’ Αντρικός Ρόλος
- Νικητής: Ρόμπερτ Ντάουνι Τζούνιορ, Oppenheimer
- Στέρλιγνκ Κ. Μπράουν, American Fiction
- Ρόμπερτ Ντε Νίρο, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Ράιαν Γκόσλινγκ, Barbie
- Μαρκ Ράφαλο, Poor Things
Β’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος
- Νικήτρια: Ντιβάιν Τζόι Ράντολφ, The Holdovers
- Έμιλι Μπλαντ, Oppenheimer
- Ντανιέλ Μπρουκς, The Color Purple
- Αμέρικα Φερέρα, Barbie
- Τζόντι Φόστερ, Nyad
Πρωτότυπο Σενάριο
- Νικητής: Anatomy of a Fall
- The Holdovers
- Maestro
- May December
- Past Lives
Διασκευασμένο Σενάριο
- Νικητής: American Fiction
- Barbie
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest
Καλύτερη Ταινία Κινουμένων Σχεδίων
- Νικητής: The Boy and the Heron
- Elemental
- Nimona
- Robot Dreams
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Διεθνής Ταινία
- Νικητής: The Zone of Interest (Aγγλία)
- Io Capitano (Ιταλία)
- Perfect Days (Ιαπωνία)
- Society of the Snow (Ισπανία)
- The Teachers’ Lounge (Γερμανία)
Ντοκιμαντέρ
- Νικητής: 20 Days in Mariupol
- Bobi Wine: The People’s President
- The Eternal Memory
- Four Daughters
- To Kill a Tiger
Μικρού Μήκους Ντοκιμαντέρ
- Νικητής: The Last Repair Shop
- The ABCs of Book Banning
- The Barber of Little Rock
- Island in Between
- Nai Nai & Wai Po
Μικρού Μήκους Ταινία
- Νικητής: The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
- The After
- Invincible
- Knight of Fortune
- Red, White, and Blue
Όσκαρ Καλύτερης Ταινία Κινουμένων Σχεδίων
- Νικητής: Το Αγόρι και ο Ερωδιός
- Στο Στοιχείο τους
- Nimona
- Robot Dreams
- Spider-Man: Ακροβατώντας στο Αραχνο-Σύμπαν
Ταινία Κινουμένων Σχεδίων Μικρού Μήκους
- Νικητής: WAR IS OVER! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko
- Letter to a Pig
- Ninety-Five Senses
- Our Uniform
- Pachyderme
Καλύτερη Μουσική Επένδυση
- Νικητής: Oppenheimer
- American Fiction
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Poor Things
Τραγούδι
- Νικητής: What Was I Made For?, Barbie
- “The Fire Inside”, Flamin’ Hot
- “I’m Just Ken”, Barbie
- “It Never Went Away”, American Symphony
- “Wahzhaze (A Song for My People), Killers of the Flower Moon
Ήχος
- Νικητής: The Zone of Interest
- The Creator
- Maestro
- Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One
- Oppenheimer
Σχεδιασμός Παραγωγής
- Νικητής: Poor Things
- Barbie
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
Διεύθυνση Φωτογραφίας
- Νικητής: Oppenheimer
- El Conde
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Poor Things
Μακιγιάζ και Κομμώσεις
- Νικητής: Poor Things
- Golda
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Society of the Snow
Σχεδιασμός Κουστουμιών
- Νικητής: Poor Things
- Barbie
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
Μοντάζ
- Νικητής: Oppenheimer
- Anatomy of a Fall
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Poor Things
Οπτικά Εφέ
- Νικητής: Godzilla Minus One
- The Creator
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One
- Napoleon
Η Ελένη Σαραντάκη είναι δημοσιογράφος και εκπαιδευτικός με πολυετή εμπειρία στο χώρο του τεχνολογικού και τουριστικού ρεπορτάζ. Έχει συνεργαστεί με ηλεκτρονικά και έντυπα μέσα ως αρθρογράφος, ενώ σήμερα είναι αρχισυντάκτρια του περιοδικού της Πανελλήνιας Ομοσπονδίας Ξενοδόχων Greek Hotelier και editor στο τεχνολογικό site Digital Life.
Leave a Reply