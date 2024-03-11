Χτες τα ξημερώματα πραγματοποιήθηκε η 96η τελετή απονομής των βραβείων Όσκαρ στο Dolby Theatre του Λος Άντζελες, η οποία δεν επεφύλασσε ιδιαίτερες εκπλήξεις ως προς τους νικητές στις βασικές κατηγορίες. Μεγάλος νικητής της βραδιάς αναδείχτηκε η ταινία Oppenheimer του Christopher Nolan που απέσπασε 7 βραβεία, ενώ το Poor Things του Γιώργου Λάνθιμου διακρίθηκε με 4 χρυσά αγαλματίδια. Το Όσκαρ Α’ Αντρικού Ρόλου πήγε στον Κίλιαν Μέρφι και το Όσκαρ Ά Γυναικείου Ρόλου στην Έμα Στόουν. Τις εντυπώσεις κατά τη διάρκεια της βραδιάς έκλεψε ο Τζον Σίνα, ο οποίος ανέβηκε στη σκηνή για να δώσει βραβείο… γυμνός.

Όσκαρ Καλύτερης Ταινίας

Όσκαρ Σκηνοθεσίας

Christopher Nolan wins Best Director at the 2024 #Oscars for #Oppenheimer pic.twitter.com/bn4dxdAmw3

— The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 11, 2024