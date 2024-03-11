Χτες τα ξημερώματα πραγματοποιήθηκε η 96η τελετή απονομής των βραβείων Όσκαρ στο Dolby Theatre του Λος Άντζελες, η οποία δεν επεφύλασσε ιδιαίτερες εκπλήξεις ως προς τους νικητές στις βασικές κατηγορίες. Μεγάλος νικητής της βραδιάς αναδείχτηκε η ταινία Oppenheimer του Christopher Nolan που απέσπασε 7 βραβεία, ενώ το Poor Things του Γιώργου Λάνθιμου διακρίθηκε με 4 χρυσά αγαλματίδια. Το Όσκαρ Α’ Αντρικού Ρόλου πήγε στον Κίλιαν Μέρφι και το Όσκαρ Ά Γυναικείου Ρόλου στην Έμα Στόουν. Τις εντυπώσεις κατά τη διάρκεια της βραδιάς έκλεψε ο Τζον Σίνα, ο οποίος ανέβηκε στη σκηνή για να δώσει βραβείο… γυμνός.

Ας δούμε, στη συνέχεια, αναλυτικά τις υποψηφιότητες και τους νικητές των Όσκαρ:

Όσκαρ Καλύτερης Ταινίας

  • Νικητής: Oppenheimer
  • American Fiction
  • Anatomy of a Fall
  • Barbie
  • The Holdovers
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Maestro
  • Past Lives
  • Poor Things
  • The Zone of Interest

Όσκαρ Σκηνοθεσίας

  • Νικητής: Κρίστοφερ Νόλαν, Oppenheimer
  • Ζυστίν Τριέτ, Anatomy of a Fall
  • Μάρτιν Σκορσέζε, Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Γιώργος Λάνθιμος, Poor Things
  • Τζόναθαν Γκλέιζερ, The Zone of Interest

Όσκαρ Α’ Αντρικού Ρόλου

  • Νικητής: Κίλιαν Μέρφι, Oppenheimer
  • Μπράντλεϊ Κούπερ, Maestro
  • Κόλμαν Ντομίνγκο, Rustin
  • Πολ Τζιαμάτι, The Holdovers
  • Τζέφρι Ράιτ, American Fiction

Α’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος

  • Νικήτρια: Έμα Στόουν, Poor Things
  • Ανέτ Μπένινγκ, Nyad
  • Λίλι Γκλάντστοουν, Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Σάντρα Χούλερ, Anatomy of a Fall
  • Κάρεϊ Μάλιγκαν, Maestro

Β’ Αντρικός Ρόλος

  • Νικητής: Ρόμπερτ Ντάουνι Τζούνιορ, Oppenheimer
  • Στέρλιγνκ Κ. Μπράουν, American Fiction
  • Ρόμπερτ Ντε Νίρο, Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Ράιαν Γκόσλινγκ, Barbie
  • Μαρκ Ράφαλο, Poor Things

Β’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος

  • Νικήτρια: Ντιβάιν Τζόι Ράντολφ, The Holdovers
  • Έμιλι Μπλαντ, Oppenheimer
  • Ντανιέλ Μπρουκς, The Color Purple
  • Αμέρικα Φερέρα, Barbie
  • Τζόντι Φόστερ, Nyad

Πρωτότυπο Σενάριο

  • Νικητής: Anatomy of a Fall
  • The Holdovers
  • Maestro
  • May December
  • Past Lives

Διασκευασμένο Σενάριο

  • Νικητής: American Fiction
  • Barbie
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things
  • The Zone of Interest

Καλύτερη Ταινία Κινουμένων Σχεδίων

  • Νικητής: The Boy and the Heron
  • Elemental
  • Nimona
  • Robot Dreams
  • Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Διεθνής Ταινία

  • Νικητής: The Zone of Interest (Aγγλία)
  • Io Capitano (Ιταλία)
  • Perfect Days (Ιαπωνία)
  • Society of the Snow (Ισπανία)
  • The Teachers’ Lounge (Γερμανία)

Ντοκιμαντέρ

  • Νικητής: 20 Days in Mariupol
  • Bobi Wine: The People’s President
  • The Eternal Memory
  • Four Daughters
  • To Kill a Tiger

Μικρού Μήκους Ντοκιμαντέρ

  • Νικητής: The Last Repair Shop
  • The ABCs of Book Banning
  • The Barber of Little Rock
  • Island in Between
  • Nai Nai & Wai Po

Μικρού Μήκους Ταινία

  • Νικητής: The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
  • The After
  • Invincible
  • Knight of Fortune
  • Red, White, and Blue

Ταινία Κινουμένων Σχεδίων Μικρού Μήκους

  • Νικητής: WAR IS OVER! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko
  • Letter to a Pig
  • Ninety-Five Senses
  • Our Uniform
  • Pachyderme

Καλύτερη Μουσική Επένδυση

  • Νικητής: Oppenheimer
  • American Fiction
  • Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Poor Things

Τραγούδι

  • Νικητής: What Was I Made For?, Barbie
  • “The Fire Inside”, Flamin’ Hot
  • “I’m Just Ken”, Barbie
  • “It Never Went Away”, American Symphony
  • “Wahzhaze (A Song for My People), Killers of the Flower Moon

Ήχος

  • Νικητής: The Zone of Interest
  • The Creator
  • Maestro
  • Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One
  • Oppenheimer

Σχεδιασμός Παραγωγής

  • Νικητής: Poor Things
  • Barbie
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Napoleon
  • Oppenheimer

Διεύθυνση Φωτογραφίας

  • Νικητής: Oppenheimer
  • El Conde
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Maestro
  • Poor Things

Μακιγιάζ και Κομμώσεις

  • Νικητής: Poor Things
  • Golda
  • Maestro
  • Oppenheimer
  • Society of the Snow

Σχεδιασμός Κουστουμιών

  • Νικητής: Poor Things
  • Barbie
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Napoleon
  • Oppenheimer

Μοντάζ

  • Νικητής: Oppenheimer
  • Anatomy of a Fall
  • The Holdovers
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Poor Things

Οπτικά Εφέ

  • Νικητής: Godzilla Minus One
  • The Creator
  • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
  • Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One
  • Napoleon

