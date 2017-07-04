Μη πείτε πως δεν το ξέρατε γιατί θα σας μαλώσουμε. Η θεά Αshley Graham έβγαλε πρόσφατα μία υπέροχη σειρά μαγιό με την Swim Suits for All και είναι όλα τους ένα κι ένα. Και οι γυναίκες σε όλο τον κόσμο που έχουν βρει στο πρόσωπό της το άτομο που θα τους εμπνεύσει και θα τους κάνει να αισθανθούν καλά με το σώμα τους, τα έχουν τιμήσει δεόντως! To Instagram γέμισε από το hashtag #AshleyGrahamxSwimsuitsForAll και τις φωτογραφίες με τις γυναίκες που φοράνε τα μαγιό της και ποζάρουν με ένα πλατύ χαμόγελο! Και δείχνουν όλες τους να το χαίρονται τόσο πολύ! Σίγουρα η Graham θα τις βλέπει και θα νιώθει μία μικρή υπερηφάνεια!

I do it for the gram – swan float: ✔️ #swimsuitsforall #ashleygrahamxswimsuitsforall

A post shared by Rachel / Lovely In LA 🌴 (@lovelyinla) on

#ad Enjoying this summer weather ☀️ @swimsuitsforall #swimwear#swimsuitsforall#AshleyGrahamxSwimsuitsForAll

A post shared by 🍭🍰🍦Priscilla Monique (@priscillasweetz) on

Πηγή: Cosmopolitan

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Copyright Smartpress 2012 - 2016