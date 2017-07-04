Μη πείτε πως δεν το ξέρατε γιατί θα σας μαλώσουμε. Η θεά Αshley Graham έβγαλε πρόσφατα μία υπέροχη σειρά μαγιό με την Swim Suits for All και είναι όλα τους ένα κι ένα. Και οι γυναίκες σε όλο τον κόσμο που έχουν βρει στο πρόσωπό της το άτομο που θα τους εμπνεύσει και θα τους κάνει να αισθανθούν καλά με το σώμα τους, τα έχουν τιμήσει δεόντως! To Instagram γέμισε από το hashtag #AshleyGrahamxSwimsuitsForAll και τις φωτογραφίες με τις γυναίκες που φοράνε τα μαγιό της και ποζάρουν με ένα πλατύ χαμόγελο! Και δείχνουν όλες τους να το χαίρονται τόσο πολύ! Σίγουρα η Graham θα τις βλέπει και θα νιώθει μία μικρή υπερηφάνεια!
👀👀Do you see the @thecurveslayer in this two piece???💋💋❤️❤️❤️ #Summer17Goals #CurvyGirlsROCK in swimwear!! #Repost Getting every beach LIT🔥 this summer, one swimsuit at a time💁🏽 #goosfullfiguredfriday #goldenconfidence #plussizeswimwear #ashleygraham #ashleygrahamxswimsuitsforall #swimsuitsforall #effyourbeautystandards #celebratemysize #plusmodelmag #beinyourskin #wewearwhatwewant #plusisequal #thecurveslayer #visiblyplussize #bbbg #fashionforwardplus #fullfiguredfashion #styleandcurvemag #curvygirlfever #beautybeyondsize
I still have a long way to go in my journey, and even though I feel like my stomach is 5x bigger than it normally is (my intestinal issues have been acting up and I'm extremely bloated😔) I still feel more confident than I ever have before thanks to @gracefituk . This bathing suit is something I would not have worn a few months ago, but here I am 💁🏼Enjoying this rest day with loved ones, Happy Fourth of July weekend 🇺🇸💙❤️ #swimsuitsforall #ashleygrahamxswimsuitsforall #fourthofjuly #gracefituk #gracefitguide #GFG #instafit #fitnessjourney #weightloss #weightlossjourney #workout #bodypositive #bodypositivity #illgetthere #keeppushing #thickfit #thickthighssavelives #beach
Πηγή: Cosmopolitan
Leave a Reply