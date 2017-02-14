Managing criticism • • • It's not okay to let others opinions (good + bad) shape who you are and who you aim to become, but I encourage you to let their words fuel you to pursue a life for yourself that you could have never in your wildest dreams have imagined. It's always been a desire of mine to inspire others that would in turn, inspire myself to create and grow positively in the right direction. My motto has always been, "I want to live an iconic lifestyle where I do what I want, when I want, and inspire those along the way". The negativity I get from this Expedition is vast, and while I'll never know why I've been criticized for my hard work and dedication to make even just a small, positive change in our world or how I travel for that matter, this negativity contradictory, only fuels me to do bigger things and reach higher in order to craft something more vast and impactful to positively enhance our world, while leaving a great legacy behind. Thankfully, the judgements that I've read have really fueled me to start several major projects that I've recently started working on. I often wonder that if I never received this criticism from others, I'd never be driven enough to change our world for the better… and hopefully one day I won't rely on these judgements to make these great forward movements in life, but for now, it's worked well enough. Never define your value as a person based off what people tell you about who you are or what you do. Own your life, own your values, own your morals and never let anyone dictate your decisions or frame who you are or who they think you should be. It is your life and no one has a surefire solution to a successful and winning outcome, but you. So, I encourage you to use not only fear but negativity and criticism from others as embers to your flame. It is only then, once you let all those opinions go, and watch those embers burn to flame, your truth and your story will flourish and you'll be boasting with confidence as to where you're headed. Choose your hard. PC: @unmaderhyme

