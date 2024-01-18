Ανακοινώθηκαν οι υποψηφιότητες για τα βραβεία BAFTA 2024. Τα ετήσια βραβεία, που διοργανώνονται από τη Βρετανική Ακαδημία Κινηματογραφικών και Τηλεοπτικών Τεχνών, στοχεύουν στο να αναδείξουν την καλύτερη βρετανική και διεθνή συνεισφορά στον χώρο του κινηματογράφου.

Το “Oppenheimer” του Κρίστοφερ Νόλαν με 13 υποψηφιότητες, ενώ στη δεύτερη θέση βρίσκεται το “Poor Things” του Γιώργου Λάνθιμου. Το φιλμ του Έλληνα σκηνοθέτη είναι υποψήφιο σε κατηγορίες όπως η καλύτερη ταινία, η καλύτερη ερμηνεία από την Έμμα Στόουν, και τα βραβεία για το διασκευασμένο σενάριο, την επεξεργασία εικόνας, τα κουστούμια, καθώς και τα ειδικά εφέ.

Η 77η τελετή απονομής των βραβείων BAFTA έχει προγραμματιστεί για τις 18 Φεβρουαρίου 2024, με τον Ντέιβιντ Τένναντ να αναλαμβάνει το ρόλο του παρουσιαστή.

Καλύτερη ταινία

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Εξαιρετική βρετανική ταινία

All of Us Strangers

How to Have Sex

Napoleon

The Old Oak

Poor Things

Rye Lane

Saltburn

Scrapper

Wonka

The Zone of Interest

Εξαιρετικό ντεμπούτο από Βρετανό συγγραφέα, σκηνοθέτη ή παραγωγό

Blue Bag Life – Lisa Selby (director), Rebecca Lloyd-Evans (director, producer), Alex Fry (producer)

Bobi Wine: The People’s President – Christopher Sharp (director) [also directed by Moses Bwayo]

Earth Mama – Savanah Leaf (writer, director, producer), Shirley O’Connor (producer), Medb Riordan (producer)

How to Have Sex – Molly Manning Walker (writer, director)

Is There Anybody Out There? – Ella Glendining (director)

Καλύτερη ταινία όχι στην αγγλική γλώσσα

20 Days in Mariupol

Anatomy of a Fall

Past Lives

Society of the Snow

The Zone of Interest

Καλύτερο ντοκιμαντέρ

20 Days in Mariupol

American Symphony

Beyond Utopia

Still: A Michael J Fox Movie

Wham!

Καλύτερη ταινία κινουμένων σχεδίων

The Boy and the Heron

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

Elemental

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Καλύτερο πρωτότυπο σενάριο

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Maestro

Past Lives

Καλύτερο διασκευασμένο σενάριο

All of Us Strangers

American Fiction

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Καλύτερη πρωταγωνίστρια

Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Vivian Oparah, Rye Lane

Margot Robbie, Barbie

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Καλύτερος πρωταγωνιστικός ηθοποιός

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Barry Keoghan, Saltburn

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Teo Yoo, Past Lives

Καλύτερος δεύτερος γυναικείος ρόλος

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

Claire Foy, All of Us Strangers

Sandra Hüller, The Zone of Interest

Rosamund Pike, Saltburn

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Καλύτερος δεύτερος γυναικείος ρόλος

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer

Jacob Elordi, Saltburn

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Paul Mescal, All of Us Strangers

Dominic Sessa, The Holdovers

Καλύτερο casting

All of Us Strangers

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

How to Have Sex

Killers of the Flower Moon

Καλύτερη φωτογραφία

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Καλύτερη επεξεργασία

Anatomy of a Fall

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Καλύτερη σχεδίαση κοστουμιών

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Το καλύτερο μακιγιάζ και μαλλιά

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Καλύτερη πρωτότυπη παρτιτούρα

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Saltburn

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Καλύτερος σχεδιασμός παραγωγής

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Ο καλύτερος ήχος

Ferrari

Maestro

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest

Τα καλύτερα ειδικά οπτικά εφέ

The Creator

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

Poor Things

Καλύτερο βρετανικό animation μικρού μήκους

Crab Day

Visible Mending

Wild Summon

Καλύτερη βρετανική ταινία μικρού μήκους

Festival of Slaps

Gorka

Jellyfish and Lobster

Such a Lovely Day

Yellow

Βραβείο EE Rising Star (ψηφισμένο από το κοινό)

Phoebe Dynevor

Ayo Edebiri

Jacob Elordi

Mia McKenna-Bruce

Sophie Wilde

Πηγή: Πρώτο Θέμα