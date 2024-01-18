Ανακοινώθηκαν οι υποψηφιότητες για τα βραβεία BAFTA 2024. Τα ετήσια βραβεία, που διοργανώνονται από τη Βρετανική Ακαδημία Κινηματογραφικών και Τηλεοπτικών Τεχνών, στοχεύουν στο να αναδείξουν την καλύτερη βρετανική και διεθνή συνεισφορά στον χώρο του κινηματογράφου.
Το “Oppenheimer” του Κρίστοφερ Νόλαν με 13 υποψηφιότητες, ενώ στη δεύτερη θέση βρίσκεται το “Poor Things” του Γιώργου Λάνθιμου. Το φιλμ του Έλληνα σκηνοθέτη είναι υποψήφιο σε κατηγορίες όπως η καλύτερη ταινία, η καλύτερη ερμηνεία από την Έμμα Στόουν, και τα βραβεία για το διασκευασμένο σενάριο, την επεξεργασία εικόνας, τα κουστούμια, καθώς και τα ειδικά εφέ.
Η 77η τελετή απονομής των βραβείων BAFTA έχει προγραμματιστεί για τις 18 Φεβρουαρίου 2024, με τον Ντέιβιντ Τένναντ να αναλαμβάνει το ρόλο του παρουσιαστή.
Καλύτερη ταινία
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Εξαιρετική βρετανική ταινία
All of Us Strangers
How to Have Sex
Napoleon
The Old Oak
Poor Things
Rye Lane
Saltburn
Scrapper
Wonka
The Zone of Interest
Εξαιρετικό ντεμπούτο από Βρετανό συγγραφέα, σκηνοθέτη ή παραγωγό
Blue Bag Life – Lisa Selby (director), Rebecca Lloyd-Evans (director, producer), Alex Fry (producer)
Bobi Wine: The People’s President – Christopher Sharp (director) [also directed by Moses Bwayo]
Earth Mama – Savanah Leaf (writer, director, producer), Shirley O’Connor (producer), Medb Riordan (producer)
How to Have Sex – Molly Manning Walker (writer, director)
Is There Anybody Out There? – Ella Glendining (director)
Καλύτερη ταινία όχι στην αγγλική γλώσσα
20 Days in Mariupol
Anatomy of a Fall
Past Lives
Society of the Snow
The Zone of Interest
Καλύτερο ντοκιμαντέρ
20 Days in Mariupol
American Symphony
Beyond Utopia
Still: A Michael J Fox Movie
Wham!
Καλύτερη ταινία κινουμένων σχεδίων
The Boy and the Heron
Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget
Elemental
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Καλύτερο πρωτότυπο σενάριο
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Maestro
Past Lives
Καλύτερο διασκευασμένο σενάριο
All of Us Strangers
American Fiction
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Καλύτερη πρωταγωνίστρια
Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Vivian Oparah, Rye Lane
Margot Robbie, Barbie
Emma Stone, Poor Things
Καλύτερος πρωταγωνιστικός ηθοποιός
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Barry Keoghan, Saltburn
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Teo Yoo, Past Lives
Καλύτερος δεύτερος γυναικείος ρόλος
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
Claire Foy, All of Us Strangers
Sandra Hüller, The Zone of Interest
Rosamund Pike, Saltburn
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Καλύτερος δεύτερος γυναικείος ρόλος
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer
Jacob Elordi, Saltburn
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Paul Mescal, All of Us Strangers
Dominic Sessa, The Holdovers
Καλύτερο casting
All of Us Strangers
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
How to Have Sex
Killers of the Flower Moon
Καλύτερη φωτογραφία
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Καλύτερη επεξεργασία
Anatomy of a Fall
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Καλύτερη σχεδίαση κοστουμιών
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Το καλύτερο μακιγιάζ και μαλλιά
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Καλύτερη πρωτότυπη παρτιτούρα
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Saltburn
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Καλύτερος σχεδιασμός παραγωγής
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Ο καλύτερος ήχος
Ferrari
Maestro
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest
Τα καλύτερα ειδικά οπτικά εφέ
The Creator
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon
Poor Things
Καλύτερο βρετανικό animation μικρού μήκους
Crab Day
Visible Mending
Wild Summon
Καλύτερη βρετανική ταινία μικρού μήκους
Festival of Slaps
Gorka
Jellyfish and Lobster
Such a Lovely Day
Yellow
Βραβείο EE Rising Star (ψηφισμένο από το κοινό)
Phoebe Dynevor
Ayo Edebiri
Jacob Elordi
Mia McKenna-Bruce
Sophie Wilde
Πηγή: Πρώτο Θέμα
Leave a Reply