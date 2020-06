View this post on Instagram

"A system that protects me but might not protect my daughter – or any other man, woman or child in our country based on skin colour – is intolerable." In a rare interview, Angelina Jolie discusses fighting systemic racism, the importance of protecting the most vulnerable during the pandemic, and how she's been getting through this period of self-isolation – read more via link in bio. 📸 Portraits taken by Angelina's youngest son, Knox Jolie-Pitt #angelinajolie