Zoya, Freedom to Be… Η ελευθερία να υπάρχεις όπως θέλεις, να καθορίζεις τις δικές σου συντεταγμένες. Zoya, ένα fashion brand με ευρωπαϊκές προδιαγραφές και διεθνείς επιρροές που εκφράζει γυναίκες με έντονη προσωπικότητα και άποψη.

Δημιουργήθηκε για Εκείνη που συνδυάζει την ελευθερία της έκφρασης με τον αυθορμητισμό της ηλικίας, την προσωπικότητα με τα vibes της εποχής.

Προσφέρει εξαιρετική εφαρμογή, υψηλή ποιότητα υφασμάτων, ραφής και σχεδίασης, ενώ η προσοχή στη λεπτομέρεια, οι ειλικρινείς και ξεκάθαρες σχέσεις με τους πελάτες, καθώς και το πάθος για διαρκή βελτίωση καθορίζουν την πορεία της. H Zoya είναι αυθόρμητη, τολμηρή, δυναμική, fashion shaper, γεμάτη εκπλήξεις, κομψή και μίνιμαλ. Δεν φοβάται να εκφραστεί με τόλμη και να βουτήξει στο άγνωστο όταν αυτό δείχνει ενδιαφέρον και γεμάτο εμπειρίες…

Zoya declares the Freedom to Be, the freedom to rule your universe, the freedom to be yourself. Zoya is a brand with a European flair and a cosmopolitan heart, featuring the dynamism and spontaneity of the young as well as the elegance and style of the contemporary living.

A fashion idea, designed and crafted by the younger generation within the GHM GROUP offers to the demanding, expressive woman of today a stylish fit with its quality tailoring and fabrics, its orientation in details, the sincere and long-lasting relationships with the market and a constant quest and passion for improvement.

Zoya is spontaneous, audacious, dynamic, fashion shaper, full of surprises, stylish and minimal. Speaks her own mind and is not afraid to dare and dive into the unknown as long as it looks intriguing, promising and full of experiences…

