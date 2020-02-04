Zanzara σημαίνει κουνούπι. Κάτι τόσο μικρό που προκαλεί όμως θόρυβο. Απευθύνεται στη σύγχρονη δυναμική και πολυάσχολη γυναίκα που με κοσμήματα μίνιμαλ και ρομαντικά ή ογκώδη και ιδιαίτερα, προκαλεί τα βλέμματα με το στυλ της. Είναι η γυναίκα που ζει, αλλάζει διαφέρει βαριέται τα συνηθισμένα και εξελίσσεται.

Έτσι εμπνέεται και η δημιουργός της σειράς. Από την νησιώτικη καταγωγή της, ταξίδια σε διάφορες χώρες, εικόνες χρωματιστές μα και ακατέργαστες, όνειρα. Με υλικά όπως, το ασήμι ή ο μπρούντζος, τα φύλλα χρυσού, η κεραμική πορσελάνη, oι ρητίνες, οι ημιπολύτιμοι λίθοι, δημιουργεί κοσμήματα που θα λατρέψει και θα αγαπήσει η κάθε γυναίκα. Που θα γίνουν αγαπημένα αξεσουάρ της καθημερινότητας της. Που θα κρατήσει για πάντα στη συλλογή της και στην καρδιά της.

Zanzara means mosquito. Small in size but can generate a lot of buzz. The fashion line appeals to the modern dynamic and busy woman who sports minimal, romantic or bulky and eccendric jewellery, that wants to make a statement. She is the woman who lives her life to the fullest, differs from others, evolves her style and thinks out of the box. That kind of woman is the one that inspired the designer.

Originating from her islander descent and her trips around the world she gets inspired by colourful and raw images, her inspirations and dreams. Using materials such as silver, bronze, gold flakes, porcelain, resin and semi precious stones she creates unique jewellery that every woman would wear and love. Jewellery will become her favourite every day accessory. Jewellery that she will always keep them in her heart.