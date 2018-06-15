Ποιό είναι το αποτύπωμά μας στο περιβάλλον;

Αυτό είναι το σκεπτικό της Siosiou και της ομάδας της, που χρησιμοποιούν ανακυκλωμένα υλικά όπως δερμα μαζί με χαρτί, για να δημιουργήσουν αξεσουάρ μόδας, με σχεδόν μηδενικό ενεργειακό κόστος.

Η φιλοσοφία του brand είναι να σέβεται το περιβάλλον και να βοηθάει μέσω της πώλησης των προϊόντων της, παιδιά που το έχουν ανάγκη.

Through the years, the only thing that I was constantly thinking, it was and still is, the fingerprint of us on Environment. Environment is everything that is around us. It can be living or nonliving things. It includes physical, chemical and other natural forces. Living things constantly interact with it and adapt themselves to conditions in their environment. So -as a «living thing»-, me and my artisan team, choose to interact by using recycled, natural materials and made by hand creations with minimum energy cost. With every purchase, you help a child in need.

Ethical fashion is not a movement, it’s a need.