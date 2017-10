Xmas 2010 – Xmas 2016 Whilst I've always tried to live my life to the fullest and never let my weight get in the way or hold me back in reality it held me back from a lot. My life now it's all about seizing every opportunity that presents itself to me as I'll be dammed if I'm going to go to my grave with regrets. Live hard play harder and for God sake laugh your ass off along the way. #weightloss #weightlossjourney #fattofab #loseweightfeelgreat #laugh #thickthighssavelives #newme #lifeisgreat #energy #motivation #gymlife #74kilosoff #keto

A post shared by Casey Gemmell (@beautifulu_pinup) on Dec 27, 2016 at 5:39am PST