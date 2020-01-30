Η έκθεση των Ελλήνων σχεδιαστών Andydote Fashion Fair ολοκληρώθηκε τη Δευτέρα 27/01, στο Ολυμπιακό ποδηλατοδρόμιο «Σπύρος Λούης» με μεγάλη επιτυχία!

Για 3 μέρες, 106 Έλληνες σχεδιαστές ρούχων, μαγιό, κοσμημάτων, παπουτσιών και αξεσουάρ παρουσίασαν τις συλλογές τους για την σεζόν Άνοιξη-Καλοκαίρι ’20. Στο πλαίσιο της έκθεσης, περισσότεροι απο 2000 έμποροι και επαγγελματίες του χώρου είχουν την ευκαιρία να συναντήσουν επιλεγμένους Έλληνες σχεδιαστές και brands.

Κατά την είσοδο τους οι έμποροι γεύτηκαν τα υπέροχα γλυκά από την εταιρεία Lick the Spoon, δροσίστηκαν από τα νερά της εταιρείας «Πηγές Κωστηλάτας» και δοκίμασαν τoν ξεχωριστό καφέ του Cofis ακουγοντας την υπέροχη μουσική του dj Σπύρου Καράμπελα από το Dyo48 Athens.

Οι χορηγοί επικοινωνίας:

Elle, HELLO, That’s life, Artfashion.gr

Σχεδιαστές:

275th, A–Z greek, Abstracto, Aelia crafts, Aitheras, Alia jewelery, Ames, Ana Koutsi, Ananke, Angry Sally, Anna Kitsou, AnV, Argalios, Artemide, Astra jewels, Athina Gkini, Barbora, Bitter Coco, Blueblue beachwear, Christina K hats, Comsi, Countess Wilhelmina, Dassios THEROS, De.bour, Diko, Doboho, Dots.art for all, Eating the Goober, Eikositria, Emma swimwear, Etty Leon, Evi Migiaki, FAF kidswear, Forever Young, FOΞΥ, Fylaki, Girl Gang, Goat damn, Hermione, IF Project, Individual, Iosifina, Iraida, Iride de portu, Island tales, Ivaya, K.Alexandropoulou, Kalliope designs, Katerina Chatzipetraki, Katerina Psoma, Kilimi, Kisterss, Koko di alma, Kryso Swimwear, La Chaine, Las Zebras, Le Mouton bleu, Leather Twist, Lifelikes, Limelight by Katerina Sfinari, Lookseri, Lovick, Lovin’ Cloz, Mallory, Manolia’s art, Marivee, Martha Forms, Maslinda designs, Material Drops, Mirka Apergis, Monzouzou, Morphe London, Mvm, Myrto Arvaniti, N8notto, Nazezhda, Neenaout, Omma, Ophelia bags, Oumies, Patricia swimwear, Penny Christidi, Playful Sense, Rien, RosiemarV, Sand in my toes, Sarina Picone, Sea Ilakati, Simoni, Siosiou, Sister+Sister, Sofi Moukidou, Sofia Georgiadou, Sotiria, Stories 2 wear, Sun.Set.Go!, The mannequin collection, The motley goat, Touche, We are, XDX, Zanzara, Zooms Fabrica, Zoya, ΛΕVKA