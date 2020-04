View this post on Instagram

INNER THIGHS 🔥 . If you're looking for killer inner thigh exercises, I highlyyy recommend giving these a try and adding them into your next lower body workout 😅💪🏼 Inner thighs are often forgot about (I'm guilty of it 😬🙋🏼‍♀️) but super important to train! Best part is, these movements don't require any equipment ✨ . 1️⃣ Sumo heel raises- 3×15 2️⃣ Inner thigh beats- 3×20 3️⃣ Lying adduction- 3×20 each leg 4️⃣ Kneeling adduction- 3×20 each leg