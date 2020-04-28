Σε λίγο θα ανοίξουν ξανά τα tattoo studios και επειδή ξέρουμε ότι σκέφτεστε να κάνετε ένα νέο τατού, σας έχουμε τις τέλειες ιδέες. Μπορείτε να κάνετε τατού σχετικό με το ζώδιο σας! Βρήκαμε μερικά υπέροχα σχέδια, μίνιμαλ, μάξιμαλ, γεωμετρικά κτλ.

Δείτε παρακάτω τα καλύτερα για το κάθε ζώδιο από το instagram

Κριός

Το πρώτο ζώδιο του ζωδιακού κύκλου χαρακτηρίζεται από την παθιασμένη προσωπικότητά του. Είναι έντονοι σε ότι κάνουν και έχουν ανταγωνιστικό πνεύμα που δεν τους σταματάει σε τίποτα.

Ταύρος 

Τα ταυράκια είναι γνωστά για το ξερό τους το κεφάλι. Αυτό βέβαια, τους κάνει εργατικούς, πιστούς και ειλικρινείς.

Δίδυμος

Πρόσεχε γιατί ο δίδυμος μπορεί να σε διαβάσει σαν να είσαι βιβλίο. Ο κοινωνικός δίδυμος μπορεί να ταιριάξει σε οποιοδήποτε περιβάλλον με το να προσαρμόσει την προσωπικότητά του σαν χαμαιλέοντας.

Καρκίνος 

Τα καβουράκια είναι από τα πιο ευαίσθητα ζώδια, ζουν μέσω των συναισθημάτων και της δημιουργικότητάς τους.

Λέων 

Οι λέοντες παρά την ωραιοπάθεια τους, κάνουν εξαιρετικούς ηγέτες. Δεν θα κολλήσουν πουθενά στο να αποκτήσουν αυτό που τους αξίζει.

Παρθένος

Μπορεί οι παρθένοι να δείχνουν ντροπαλοί και εσωστρεφείς αλλά σίγουρα δεν θα βαρεθείς μαζί τους!

Ζυγός

Κανείς δεν μισεί τους διαπληκτισμούς όσο ο Ζυγός, έτσι λειτουργούν ως μεσολαβητές σε κάθε κατάσταση. Τους αρέσει πολύ να δημιουργούν αρμονίες!

Σκορπιός

Οι ερωτικοί Σκορπιοί αντιθέτως δεν φοβούνται καθόλου τους τσακωμούς! Λένε ανοιχτά ό,τι σκέφτονται χωρίς να φοβούνται τις επιπτώσεις.

Τοξότης

Οι τοξότες έχουν μία σπάνια σιγουριά και ηρεμία που τους καθιστά πολύ ιδιαίτερους για φίλους και συντρόφους.

Αιγόκερως

Οι Αιγόκεροι έχουν τόση φιλοδοξία που είναι πολύ πιθανόν να διαπρέψουν ακαδημαϊκά και επαγγελματικά.

Υδροχόος

Οι Υδροχόοι είναι από τα πιο δίκαια άτομα. Συχνά τους διακατέχει η διαλλακτικότητα και επιθυμούν να μορφώνονται όσο περισσότερο μπορούν.

Ιχθύς

Τα ψαράκια είναι δημιουργικά και πρόθυμα για ό,τι τους ζητήσεις! Καταλαβαίνουν πολύ καλά τον κόσμο γύρω τους καθώς έχουν μεγάλη ενσυναίσθηση.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

