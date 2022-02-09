Οι φετινές υποψηφιότητες για τα Oscar είναι πλέον και επίσημα γνωστές, χωρίς να παρουσιάζουν βέβαια ιδιαίτερες εκπλήξεις. Τα φαβορί επιβεβαιώθηκαν, αφού η ταινία The Power of the Dog του Jane Campion βρέθηκε στην κορυφή με 12 Υποψηφιότητες και ακολουθεί η sci-fi ταινία DUNE του Denis Villeneuve με 10 υποψηφιότητες.
Η 94η τελετή απονομής των Oscar θα πραγματοποιηθεί την Κυριακή 27 Μαρτίου στο Dolby Theater στο Χόλυγουντ.
Μπορείτε αναλυτικά να δείτε παρακάτω τις υποψηφιότητες των Oscars 2022:
Καλύτερης Σκηνοθεσίας
-Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
-Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car
-Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
-Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
-Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
Καλύτερη Ταινία
-Belfast
-CODA
-Don’t Look Up
-Drive My Car
-Dune
-King Richard
-Licorice Pizza
-Nightmare Alley
-The Power of the Dog
-West Side Story
Α’ Γυναικείου Ρόλου
-Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
-Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
-Penelope Cruz, Parallel Mothers
-Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
-Kristen Stewart, Spencer
Α’ Ανδρικού Ρόλου
-Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
-Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
-Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick… Boom!
-Will Smith, King Richard
-Denzel Washington, Tragedy of Macbeth
Β’ Γυναικείου Ρόλου
-Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
-Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
-Judi Dench, Belfast
-Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
-Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Β’ Ανδρικού Ρόλου
-Ciaran Hinds (Belfast)
-Troy Kotsur (CODA)
-Jesse Plemons (Power of the dog)
-J.K Simmons (Being the Richards)
-Kodi Smitt-McPhee (Power of the Dog)
-Καλύτερης Φωτογραφίας
-Dune (Greig Fraser)
-Nightmare Alley (Dan Laustsen)
-Power of the Dog (Ari Wagner)
-Tragedy of MacBeth (Bruno Delbonnel)
-West Side Story (Janusz Kaminski)
Καλύτερα Σκηνικά
-Dune
-Nightmare Alley
-Power of the Dog
-Tragedy of MacBeth
-West Side Story
Καλύτερη Διεθνής Ταινία
-Drive My Car (Ιαπωνία)
-Flee (Δανία)
-The Hand of God (Ιταλία)
-Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Μπουτάν)
-The Worst Person in the World (Νορβηγία)
-Καλύτερο Ντοκιμαντέρ Μικρού Μήκους
-Audible
-Lead Me Home
-The Queen of Basketball
-Three Songs for Benazir
-When We Were Bullies
Ντοκιμαντέρ Μεγάλου Μήκους
-Ascension
-Attica
-Flee
-Summer of Soul
-Writing with Fire
Καλύτερων Ειδικών Εφέ
-Dune
-Free Guy
-No Time To Die
-Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
-Spider-Man: No Way Home
Καλύτερο Τραγούδι
-Be Alive by Beyoncé
-Dos Oruguitas by Sebastián Yatra
-Down to Joy by Van Morrison
-No Time To Die by Billie Eilish
-Somehow You Do by Diane Warren
Καλύτερου Μακιγιάζ
Coming 2 America
Cruella
Dune
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
House of Gucci
Καλύτερη Ταινία Κινουμένων Σχεδίων (Μεγάλου Μήκους)
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs The Machines
Raya and the Last Dragon
Καλύτερου Μοντάζ
Don’t Look Up
Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
Tick, Tick… Boom!
Καλύτερη Ταινία Μικρού Μήκους
Ala Kachuu Take and Run
The Dress
The Long Goodbye
On My Mind
Please Hold
Καλύτερη Animated Ταινία Μικρού Μήκους
Affairs of the Art
Bestia
BoxBallet
Robin Robin
The Windshield Wiper
Καλύτερου Soundtrack
Don’t Look Up (Nicholas Britell)
Dune (Hans Zimmer)
Encanto (Germaine Franco)
Parallel Mothers (Alberto Iglesias)
The Power of the Dog (Jonny Greenwood)
Διασκευασμένου Σεναρίου
CODA
Drive my Car
Dune
The Lost Daughter
The Power of the Dog
Πρωτότυπου Σεναρίου
Belfast
Don’t Look Up
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
The Worst Person in the World
Καλύτερων Κοστουμιών
Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story
Καλύτερου Ήχου
Belfast
Dune
No Time to Die
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
