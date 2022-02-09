Oscar 2022: Μεγάλο φαβορί το “The Power of the Dog” – Δείτε αναλυτικά τις υποψηφιότητες

Οι φετινές υποψηφιότητες για τα Oscar είναι πλέον και επίσημα γνωστές, χωρίς να παρουσιάζουν βέβαια ιδιαίτερες εκπλήξεις. Τα φαβορί επιβεβαιώθηκαν, αφού η ταινία The Power of the Dog του Jane Campion βρέθηκε στην κορυφή με 12 Υποψηφιότητες και ακολουθεί η sci-fi ταινία DUNE του Denis Villeneuve με 10 υποψηφιότητες.

Η 94η τελετή απονομής των Oscar θα πραγματοποιηθεί την Κυριακή 27 Μαρτίου στο Dolby Theater στο Χόλυγουντ.

Μπορείτε αναλυτικά να δείτε παρακάτω τις υποψηφιότητες των Oscars 2022:

Καλύτερης Σκηνοθεσίας

-Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

-Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car

-Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

-Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

-Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Καλύτερη Ταινία

-Belfast

-CODA

-Don’t Look Up

-Drive My Car

-Dune

-King Richard

-Licorice Pizza

-Nightmare Alley

-The Power of the Dog

-West Side Story

Α’ Γυναικείου Ρόλου

-Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

-Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

-Penelope Cruz, Parallel Mothers

-Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

-Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Α’ Ανδρικού Ρόλου

-Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

-Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

-Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick… Boom!

-Will Smith, King Richard

-Denzel Washington, Tragedy of Macbeth

Β’ Γυναικείου Ρόλου

-Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter

-Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

-Judi Dench, Belfast

-Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

-Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Β’ Ανδρικού Ρόλου

-Ciaran Hinds (Belfast)

-Troy Kotsur (CODA)

-Jesse Plemons (Power of the dog)

-J.K Simmons (Being the Richards)

-Kodi Smitt-McPhee (Power of the Dog)

-Καλύτερης Φωτογραφίας

-Dune (Greig Fraser)

-Nightmare Alley (Dan Laustsen)

-Power of the Dog (Ari Wagner)

-Tragedy of MacBeth (Bruno Delbonnel)

-West Side Story (Janusz Kaminski)

Καλύτερα Σκηνικά

-Dune

-Nightmare Alley

-Power of the Dog

-Tragedy of MacBeth

-West Side Story

Καλύτερη Διεθνής Ταινία

-Drive My Car (Ιαπωνία)

-Flee (Δανία)

-The Hand of God (Ιταλία)

-Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Μπουτάν)

-The Worst Person in the World (Νορβηγία)

-Καλύτερο Ντοκιμαντέρ Μικρού Μήκους

-Audible

-Lead Me Home

-The Queen of Basketball

-Three Songs for Benazir

-When We Were Bullies

Ντοκιμαντέρ Μεγάλου Μήκους

-Ascension

-Attica

-Flee

-Summer of Soul

-Writing with Fire

Καλύτερων Ειδικών Εφέ

-Dune

-Free Guy

-No Time To Die

-Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

-Spider-Man: No Way Home

Καλύτερο Τραγούδι

-Be Alive by Beyoncé

-Dos Oruguitas by Sebastián Yatra

-Down to Joy by Van Morrison

-No Time To Die by Billie Eilish

-Somehow You Do by Diane Warren

Καλύτερου Μακιγιάζ

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

Καλύτερη Ταινία Κινουμένων Σχεδίων (Μεγάλου Μήκους)

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs The Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

Καλύτερου Μοντάζ

Don’t Look Up

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

Tick, Tick… Boom!

Καλύτερη Ταινία Μικρού Μήκους

Ala Kachuu Take and Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

Please Hold

Καλύτερη Animated Ταινία Μικρού Μήκους

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

BoxBallet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper

Καλύτερου Soundtrack

Don’t Look Up (Nicholas Britell)

Dune (Hans Zimmer)

Encanto (Germaine Franco)

Parallel Mothers (Alberto Iglesias)

The Power of the Dog (Jonny Greenwood)

Διασκευασμένου Σεναρίου

CODA

Drive my Car

Dune

The Lost Daughter

The Power of the Dog

Πρωτότυπου Σεναρίου

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

The Worst Person in the World

Καλύτερων Κοστουμιών

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

Καλύτερου Ήχου

Belfast

Dune

No Time to Die

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

