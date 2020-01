View this post on Instagram

💪🏾TITAN💪🏾 My greatest blessing and Bestest Friend in the whole wide world! When you came into this world I knew you’d change my life forever but YOU my incredible son changed me in way I never Imagined! You give me courage, made me a Better woman, artist and I pray you think I’m a pretty ok Mom! You will change the world in a mighty way! HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY BIG BOY MY HEART BEAT! “Until the rainbow burns The stars out of the sky”……ALWAYS, I LOVE YOU! #4ona4 #champagnebirthday