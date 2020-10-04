Γιατί τα ζωάκια είναι συντροφιά, είναι ομορφιά, είναι λατρεία και έρωτας. Είναι οικογένεια! Και όσες έχουν σκυλάκι, γατάκι, παπάκι και οτιδήποτε άλλο μας νιώθετε όταν λέμε πως με τις παρακάτω φωτογραφίες απλά λιώνουμε!
View this post on Instagram
Holes in the sofa, pillows everywhere, all part of being a mom to animals. Wouldn't have it any other way! ❤️🐾🐶 #iggysmalls #dogsofinstagam #dogsofinsta #dogs #rescuesarethebest #rescuedog #mutt #muttsofinstagram #muttsrock #dogs #dogsofinsta #dogsofinstangram #dogsofinstagtam #muttsofinstagram #minipin #miniaturepinscher #minipinscher #terriermix #minipinmutt
Leave a Reply