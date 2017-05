❤️ these @kimkardashian style nude cropped leggings from @05boutique !! £14.99 #celebritystyle #celebrity #fashion #style #kimkardashianwest #kimkardashian #nudeleggings #croppedleggings #ootd

A post shared by Celebrity Looks For Less (@celebritylooksforless) on Dec 30, 2014 at 1:11am PST