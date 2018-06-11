Η δύναμη της αγάπης γεννά έμπνευση δημιουργικότητας! XDX… ένα ελληνικό brand με έδρα την Θεσσαλονίκη.

Ξεκίνησε το 2015 με την δημοσίευση της πρώτης συλλογής χειροποίητων κοσμημάτων από την σχεδιάστρια Χριστίνα Κακότχιου και με όνομα εμπνευσμένο από τα τρία της παιδιά. Έκτοτε, κάθε νέα συλλογή είναι ένα ταξίδι στον κόσμο και στον χρόνο.

Με τεχνογνωσία και μεγάλη λεπτομέρεια, ως προς τα υλικά αλλά και το στυλ, δημιουργείται κάθε ένα από τα χειροποίητα κοσμήματα, μοναδικά, σαν μικρά έργα τέχνης. Τα κοσμήματα μας είναι κατασκευασμένα από καθαρό Μασίφ Ασήμι 925.

Για την επιχρύσωση χρησιμοποιούμε χρυσό 24Κ. Τα κρύσταλλα swarovski, οι ημιπολύτιμες πέτρες καθώς και τα κοχύλια παίζουν πρωταγωνιστικό ρόλο στο τελικό αποτέλεσμα των κοσμημάτων μας.

XDX Bijoux is a brand full of emotions… The power of love generates inspiration for creativity! XDX… a Greek brand based in Thessaloniki. It began in 2015 with the launch of the first collection of handcrafted jewelry by designer Christina Kakotsiou using a brand name inspired by her three children. Since then, every new collection is a journey into the world and through time. Soon she won the trust of women who love elegance and began to establish herself in the field. The XDX BIJOUX jewelry is available in selected boutiques all over Greece. Every piece of jewelry has a touch of color, durability and simplicity. With know-how and great detail, in terms of materials and style, each of the handmade decorative pieces is created, uniquely, as a small work of art. Our jewelry is made of pure Solid Silver 925. For gold plating we use 24K gold. Swarovski crystals, semi-precious stones, as well as shells play a leading role in the final result of our jewelry.