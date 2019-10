View this post on Instagram

If I had a bar I’d serve pasta just so I could shout ‘this rounds on me’ . 📷 @eatsofkb @_thefoodiedoctor_ @tymoshchenko @yelpphilly @_emmasweet Follow, turn on post notifications and comment below @jollygoodcompany . #pasta #pastameatballs #arrabiata #alfredo #carbonara #macncheese #gratedpancetta #pancetta #gratedcheese #gnocchi