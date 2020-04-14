Η πανδημία του νέου κορωνοϊού COVID – 19, που αυτήν την στιγμή έχει ως το επίκεντρό της τις Η.Π.Α, δεν έχει αφήσει ασυγκίνητους τους απανταχού διάσημους, που συμβάλλουν όπως μπορούν. Μερικοί δωρίζουν χρήματα σε οργανισμούς και νοσοκομεία ενώ άλλοι παρέχουν μεγάλες ποσότητες ιατρικού εξοπλισμού. H λίστα των δωρεών συνεχώς μεγαλώνει, καθώς όλο και περισσότεροι celebrities συμμετέχουν.

Αυτές είναι οι σημαντικότερες δωρεές των διασήμων:

Ο Bill και η Melinda Gates θα ενισχύσουν κατά $100 εκατομμύρια το Ίδρυμά τους, που βρίσκεται στην αναζήτηση εμβολίου για τον κορωνοϊό

Ο Giorgio Armani δώρισε 2€ εκατομμύρια σε ιταλικά νοσοκομεία

Η Blake Lively και ο σύζυγός της Ryan Reynolds δώρισαν $1 εκατομμύριο για να ενισχύσουν φτωχές οικογένειες

@feedingamerica @foodbankscanada

Ο Bruno Mars έκανε δωρεά $1 εκατομμυρίου για να υποστηρίξει τους εργαζόμενους της MGM που έμειναν άνεργοι

Η τηλεοπτική σταρ Bethenny Frankel έκανε δωρεά ενός εκατομμυρίου στολών χάζματ σε νοσοκομεία

Η Kristen Bell (και οι κόρες της) δώρισαν $150,007.96 στον οργανισμό “No Kid Hungry” («Κανένα Παιδί Πεινασμένο»)

Οι κόρες της ηθοποιού την άκουσα να μιλάει στο τηλέφωνο όταν έκανε την δωρεά και της ζήτησαν να δώσουν και εκείνες ότι μπορούν. Έτσι, στην δωρεά προστέθηκαν τα 7.96 δολάρια που είχαν στον κουμπαρά τους.

NKH has always been there for kids who need them. They work tirelessly to provide food for the hungry bellys all over this country. I encourage anyone with the means to share to donate as well, any amount helps, so we can get through this together. (The reason the number is odd, is because when my kids overheard me making the donation, they asked if they could also donate the money from thier piggy bank. I couldnt have been prouder to add that extra, and important 7 dollars and 96 cents.😍😍😍)

Ο Βρετανός ηθοποιός James Mcavoy έκανε δωρεά 250,000 λιρών στο NHS, τον βρετανικό Οργανισμό Υγείας

Ο παρουσιαστής Jimmy Fallon έκανε δωρεά στον οργανισμό “Feeding America”

Η Taylor Swift δίνει χρήματα σε fans της που έχουν πληγεί από την οικονομική κρίση που προκαλείται από τον κορωνοϊό

Μία fan έγραψε πως αφού έκανε ένα tweet που έλεγε πως θα χρειαστεί να μετακομίσει επειδή λόγω κορωνοϊού δεν θα μπορεί να πληρώσει το διαμέρισμά της, η Taylor Swift της έστειλε η ίδια 3.000 δολάρια. Ακόμη, της έγραψε πως: «Holly, ήσουν πάντα εκεί για εμένα. Θέλω να είμαι και εγώ εκεί για εσένα τώρα. Ελπίζω αυτά [σ.σ. τα χρήματα] να βοηθούν».

Ο Mark Zuckerberg και η σύζυγός του Δρ. Priscilla Chan έκακαν δωρεά $25 εκατομμυρίων στο Ίδρυμα του Bill και της Melinda Gates 

Το Ίδρυμα της Rihanna, “Clara Lionel Foundation” έχει κάνει συνολικά δωρεές αξίας $5 εκατομμυρίων. Διαβάστε περισσότερα εδώ

O Arnold Schwarzenegger έκανε δωρεά $1 εκατομμύριο στην καμπάνια του Gofundme 

Η Angelina Jolie δώρισε $1 εκατομμύριο στον οργανισμό “No Kid Hungry”

Ο Γιάννης Αντετοκούνμπο έκανε δωρεά $100,000 στο “Fiserv Forum Staff”

Η Donatella Versace δώρισε 210,000€ στο νοσοκομείο San Raffaele στο Μιλάνο

❤️🇮🇹

Η Selena Gomez κάνει δωρεά στο νοσοκομείο Cedars-Sinai, όπου είχε βρεθεί και εκείνη ως ασθενής

Η Kylie Jenner κάνει δωρεά $1 εκατομμυρίου για να αγοραστεί ιατρικός εξοπλισμός. Από τις μεγαλύτερες δωρεές διασήμων.

I am speechless, my eyes are filled with tears of joy and my heart is overwhelmed with gratitude. I made a wish to the Universe to gather protective masks for our brave healthcare workers and today my dream came true. One of my patients, a beautiful Living Angel just donated $1,000,000 to help us buy hundreds of thousands of masks, face shields, and other protective gear which we will have delivered directly to our first responders, as too many masks at hospitals are disappearing before making their way onto the faces of our front line heroes. I have never felt more blessed to be a doctor, as helping our brave ER and ICU workers feels just as gratifying as helping my own patients. From the bottom of our hearts, THANK YOU @kyliejenner ❤️. You are my hero. This generous donation will help save many precious lives. Our world is a better place with you in it. I love you so much. Thank you X a million….

